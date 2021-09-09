INSOFE revolutionises data science education in just 10 years!

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/ATK): International School of Engineering (INSOFE) began its journey as an education institute in 2011 with a team of 6 employees, providing certificate programs in data science.

10 years later, the organisation has grown exponentially and offers 19 different bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees in addition to graduate certification programs to students from diverse disciplines.

The first class held at INSOFE was offered by a Johns Hopkins PhD while a Carnegie Mellon PhD and a Texas at El Paso PhD worked as teaching assistants. This respect and value provided to teaching is what sets INSOFE apart from other such institutes in the country.

Within 5 years of inception, INSOFE's data science certification was listed among the top transformational programs in the country. Today, INSOFE has over 75 faculty with expertise in computer science, statistics, engineering, and business fields. Till date, the organisation has a 1:10 faculty student ratio to provide individualised guidance to every student enrolled in their programs.

With data science applications permeating to different fields, INSOFE believes that all students irrespective of their education background can pursue a career in data science under the guidance of expert mentors, provided they have the right skill set and a passion for the field.

Theory to Practice

Most ed tech institutes offering data science courses tend to focus on teaching AI, ML, and Big Data knowledge over a large scale to just engineers and programmers. INSOFE, on the other hand, strongly believes that teaching should occur in a personalised manner that enhances student understanding of the topics and provides numerous opportunities in the form of internships and projects to implement the theory learnt in the classroom.

The organisation's unique philosophy combined with excellent mentors, data scientists, and employees ensure that students and clients receive the support to enhance their strengths and work on niche domains to build a long-lasting rewarding career in data science.

Educational Diversity



As of date, INSOFE's 19 data science specialisation programs are spread across three unique departments: computer science, engineering and sciences, and business. These programs were created to meet the needs of students at different education levels.

Students with a high school certification can pursue a bachelor's degree, while new graduates can opt from the numerous master's degrees. Working professionals on the other hand, can choose an executive or an online program and students who wish to pursue research can attend a doctoral degree.

INSOFE's partnerships with universities in India, Canada, France, USA, and UK enable students the opportunity to pursue a data science career in different geographical regions and be eligible to receive the relevant work permit upon successfully graduating from the program at the partner university.

These academic partnerships are one of a kind achievement for any data science education institute in India since INSOFE students complete a part of their education in India and receive lateral entry to attend the remainder of the degree at the partner university.

Becoming a Global Centre of Excellence

Over these past 10 years, INSOFE transformed data science education in India by offering different levels of education programs to students from diverse academic backgrounds. Going forward, the organisation's vision is to become a global centre for excellence.

INSOFE students will work on inventing things and finding solutions that push the boundaries of the world through their industry apprenticeship, product development, and research projects. INSOFE aims to selectively choose students with a lot of promise and transform them into world class data scientists with practical experience who shape the industry they work in.

Website - https://www.insofe.edu.in/

