Insure your car and home keys with Pocket Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:01 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): Losing your car or home keys can be immensely frustrating.
In case of car keys, the cost of buying a new set may run into thousands of rupees, as they are encrypted to ensure high security. Similarly, if your house keys are misplaced or stolen, it may prove to be a security threat and getting a duplicate set of keys can be cumbersome.
To address this very situation, Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, offers a Key Replacement Insurance. This insurance comes with a suite of benefits that can keep your out of pocket expenditure to a minimum.
Here are the benefits of taking a Key Replacement Insurance policy from Bajaj Finserv:


The key insurance policy reimburses the amount that you need to create duplicate keys. This policy covers the loss of both house and car keys.


It's also possible that your car is broken into by thieves. To help you minimise your losses, the key replacement policy covers the labour charges that you incur to replace the lock. However, the cost of a new lock is not covered under the policy.


Since you must contact the manufacturer or dealership for car key replacement, it may take longer than a day for you to obtain a new set of keys. During this time, you may have to hire a rental car to move around. The key replacement policy also reimburses the cost of the rental car.


It may so happen that you find yourself locked out of your home or vehicle. In such a scenario, the key replacement insurance policy will cover the cost of hiring a locksmith, further reducing your out of your pocket expenditure.
To purchase a Key Replacement Insurance from Bajaj Finserv, all you have to do is fill in the online application form and pay a nominal premium of Rs 499 using your preferred mode of payment.
In addition to the Key Replacement Insurance, Bajaj Finserv also offers other innovative Pocket Insurance policies such as Helmet Insurance, Wallet Care, Small Gadgets Insurance, Shoes Insurance, and others. You can pick policies that best suit your lifestyle and needs with premiums starting at just Rs 79. So, apply right away and secure the different aspects of your life against unforeseen risks.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

