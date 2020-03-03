Intellicus enables automated reporting and analytics for Biz2Credit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Intellicus has announced a partnership with Biz2Credit to centralize reporting and analytics across the organization.

As their BI technology partner, Intellicus is working with the data science and analytics team of Biz2Credit to deliver unified analytics to users across different departments and locations.

With this project, Biz2Credit can collate all their data in Intellicus and generate dynamic reports and dashboards. This empowers business users to easily access insights, interact with reports and do deeper analysis without any dependency.

"It is a good start with Intellicus. We have been able to create some very complex reports and at the same time simplify the process with Intellicus. Automation of reports has helped us eliminate manual dependencies and expedite decision making", said Neeraj Mehta, Head Data Science and Analytics at Biz2Credit.

"Intellicus is very easy to understand and use, even for the new users. I have worked on many business intelligence tools in the past, but Intellicus is way more interactive as compared to those", said Waquarul Hassan, Manager - Data Science and Analytics at Biz2Credit.

