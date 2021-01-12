International Conference on 'Living Gender' by DGMC Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India] January 12 (ANI/PNN): The IQAC of Deviprasad Goenka Management College of Media Studies (DGMC), a leading Media School in Mumbai, is hosting the first virtual international conference titled "Living Gender: Recognition, Repression, and Representation".

This conference is being organised to understand, reflect and ideate on various expressions of interaction of gender with other social structures, its impact on various societies, especially the marginalised sections. The conference is being hosted virtually on Saturday January 16, 2021.

The conference will see an array of activists, academicians and journalists share their thoughts about this important topic. The speakers headlining the conference include Dr Deepti Misri, Associate Professor Women and Gender Studies, University of Colorado Boulder, USA; Dr Nitasha Kaul, Associate Professor Department of Politics and International relations University of Westminster, London, UK; Dr Anjali Arondekar, Feminist Studies Department and Co-Director, Centre for South Asian Studies, University of California, USA; Urvashi Bitalia, eminent Indian feminist writer, publisher and activist and Sampat Pal Devi, activist and founder of Gulabi Gang to name a few.



"This multidisciplinary conference aims at bringing together people across the spectrum of gender, sexuality, disability, caste and nationality to create an intersectional dialogue around these themes which can lead a way forward for not just academia and pedagogy but also various other platforms such as media, commerce, and management platforms on issues of gender," said Dr Amee Vora, Principal DGMC.

The conference will witness parallel paper reading from academicians across the country along with certain international submissions.

For further details and registration for the conference is open and can be done at events.dgmc.org.in

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

