Invesco Mutual Fund unveils Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI/PNN): Invesco Mutual Fund announces the launch of its new fund Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund, The New Fund Offer will be open for subscription from September 09, 2020 and will close on September 23, 2020.

Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund seeks to generate capital appreciation by investing in up to 20 stocks with a flexibility to move across the market capitalization range. The fund will adopt a high conviction approach to investing with meaningful allocation to each stock idea yet maintaining a balance between conviction and diversification.

Currently, a large portion of the portfolio will be invested in large-cap stocks (approx. between 50 per cent - 70 per cent), exposure to midcap stocks will be in the range of 30 per cent to 50 per cent, while exposure to small-cap stocks will be in the range 0 - 20 per cent of the portfolio (based on current views and may change from time to time).

Further, the portfolio will comprise of both growth and value stocks. The fund will be benchmarked to S&P BSE 500 TRI. The fund will be managed by Taher Badshah.

"If you analyze the data you will find a handful of stocks have contributed to most of the returns at different points in time. Further, there is also huge divergence in returns across and within the sectors which lays emphasis on the right stock selection. Our investment expertise and research prowess enables us to identify the right investment ideas with the potential of generating wealth and helping investors get closer to their financial objectives. We are also proud to announce that we have crossed over 10 Lac Investor accounts- a reliable testimony of our commitment to the Indian market and faith reposed by Retail investors in our equity funds. The minimum investment amount during the NFO is Rs 1000/- and in multiples of Re 1/- thereafter. For SIP investments, the minimum application amount is Rs 500/- and in multiples of Rs 1 thereafter. No exit load will be charged, if up to 10 per cent of the units are redeemed out within 1 year from the date of allotment. If more than 10 per cent of the units are redeemed out within 1 year from the date of allotment, exit load of 1 per cent will be charged. No exit load will be charged for units redeemed after 1 year from the date of allotment," said Saurabh Nanavati, CEO, Invesco Mutual Fund.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

