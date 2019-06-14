Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Invest in a Bajaj Finance FD to diversify your investment portfolio

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:10 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Financial planning is a crucial part of any individual's life - be it salaried or self-employed. Every financial decision that you take needs to be based on certain life goals one intends to fulfil.
The objective is to build a strong financial base for your retirement, planning for your kid's wedding or higher education, buying a bigger property, international travel, etc. Its purpose is to decide a financial path and eventually formulate a plan, which will help you, reach them.
Traditionally, investors look at a proportionate mix of financial products like equities, mutual funds, fixed deposits, gold, etc. Depending on your career path and financial goals you need to implement a financial plan, which would help you, chart out your life.
The recent cut in repo rate announced by the RBI has resulted in volatility in the market. For those, looking for safe and guaranteed returns what better place to invest than in the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.
Invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit
You might choose to build an aggressive portfolio, which would fetch you higher returns, but your principal amount might be at risk. Or you might choose to build a safe portfolio to ensure the safety of your principal amount, but it may give you extremely low returns. The ideal way to balance out your portfolio is by investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. It is the ideal product that not only guarantees the safety of your money but also ensures higher returns to the investors.
Guaranteed Returns
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one of the highest rated FD products in India. It has the highest credit ratings of FAAA by CRISIL, and MAAA by ICRA. These ratings indicate a reliable company background and guaranteed returns to investors. Bajaj Finance is also one of the few company FDs that gives assured high returns to the investors.
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit provides a rewarding interest rate of 8.60 per cent, which can go up to 8.95 per cent. Not only that, but Bajaj Finance also offers 0.35 per cent over and above the regular interest rate for senior citizens. The stability of Bajaj Finance FD along with one of the highest interest rates in the market makes it a must-have financial product in your portfolio.
Hassle-free investment process
Moreover, the minimum deposit required to invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is Rs 25,000. You no longer have to wait to accumulate a larger corpus and start investing any time. Before investing any amount, you could also use the Fixed Deposit Calculator, a unique tool developed by Bajaj Finance that helps you to evaluate your returns well in advance. This tool gives you a clear picture of your returns and helps you plan your finances in a better way. You will also save up on your time by applying for the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit in a completely hassle-free online process.
Your financial planning needs an investment portfolio which is well balanced from returns and safety perspective. Looking at this scenario, it is ideal to have a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit as a part of your portfolio.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:08 IST

Merck Foundation partners with the First Lady of Guinea to build...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with the First Lady of Guinea, Djene Conde and Ministry of Health and Ministry of Information and Communication launched their programs to build equitable healthc

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 11:48 IST

Hexaware acquires US-based Mobiquity for $182 million

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): IT consulting firm Hexaware Technologies on Friday announced the acquisition of US-based Mobiquity Inc for 182 million dollars (about Rs 1,260 crore) to expand its cloud and automation service offerings.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 11:31 IST

SEBI issues stricter norms for rating agencies to enhance standards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has tightened rating guidelines, including probability of default benchmarks, to strengthen disclosures made by credit rating agencies and uplift standards.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:32 IST

Equities on downward slide amid global trade tensions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices continued their downward slide during early hours on Friday amid ongoing concern that trade frictions may jeopardise global economic growth.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:17 IST

Centre reduces ESI contribution rate from 6.5 to 4%

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Centre on Thursday reduced the rate of contribution under the ESI Act from 6.5 per cent to 4 per cent, with employers' contribution being reduced from 4.75 to 3.25 per cent and employees' contribution from 1.75 to 0.75 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:12 IST

Elders in senior living communities report higher satisfaction:...

New Delhi [India] June 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Association of Senior Living India (ASLI) recently conducted a survey which revealed fresh data and observed the trends in senior living.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:10 IST

Indian Law Firm M/S Solicis Lex enhancing its presence worldwide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mumbai-based Indian law firm M/s Solicis Lex has been expanding its operations rapidly on the global map.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:44 IST

Education pioneer AglaSem starts Rs 12 lakh scholarship for...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aglasem.com is among the nation's biggest online education platform, which provides updated, authentic, and free guidance to students all over the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:36 IST

Revenue growth in Q4 FY19 hits six quarter low led by weak...

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Financial results released by 642 companies in the corporate sector shows revenue growth in fourth quarter (January to March) of 2018-19 hit a six-quarter low at 10 per cent, investment information and credit rating agency ICRA said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:05 IST

Albatross inspires next generation of aircraft wings

Filton (Bristol) [Britain], June 13 (ANI): Airbus engineers have developed a scale-model aeroplane with the first in-flight, flapping wing-tips that could revolutionise aircraft wing-design.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 16:28 IST

Equity indices end flat, Jet Airways down over 16 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended flat on Thursday amid tepid global cues as investors remained unclear over possible outcome of a trade deal between the United States and China.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:49 IST

Sitharaman holds 3rd third pre- Budget consultation with...

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held third pre-Budget consultation meeting with the stakeholders from the financial sector and capital markets on Thursday.

Read More
iocl