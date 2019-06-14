Invest in a Bajaj Finance FD to diversify your investment portfolio

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Financial planning is a crucial part of any individual's life - be it salaried or self-employed. Every financial decision that you take needs to be based on certain life goals one intends to fulfil.

The objective is to build a strong financial base for your retirement, planning for your kid's wedding or higher education, buying a bigger property, international travel, etc. Its purpose is to decide a financial path and eventually formulate a plan, which will help you, reach them.

Traditionally, investors look at a proportionate mix of financial products like equities, mutual funds, fixed deposits, gold, etc. Depending on your career path and financial goals you need to implement a financial plan, which would help you, chart out your life.

The recent cut in repo rate announced by the RBI has resulted in volatility in the market. For those, looking for safe and guaranteed returns what better place to invest than in the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

Invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

You might choose to build an aggressive portfolio, which would fetch you higher returns, but your principal amount might be at risk. Or you might choose to build a safe portfolio to ensure the safety of your principal amount, but it may give you extremely low returns. The ideal way to balance out your portfolio is by investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. It is the ideal product that not only guarantees the safety of your money but also ensures higher returns to the investors.

Guaranteed Returns

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one of the highest rated FD products in India. It has the highest credit ratings of FAAA by CRISIL, and MAAA by ICRA. These ratings indicate a reliable company background and guaranteed returns to investors. Bajaj Finance is also one of the few company FDs that gives assured high returns to the investors.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit provides a rewarding interest rate of 8.60 per cent, which can go up to 8.95 per cent. Not only that, but Bajaj Finance also offers 0.35 per cent over and above the regular interest rate for senior citizens. The stability of Bajaj Finance FD along with one of the highest interest rates in the market makes it a must-have financial product in your portfolio.

Hassle-free investment process

Moreover, the minimum deposit required to invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is Rs 25,000. You no longer have to wait to accumulate a larger corpus and start investing any time. Before investing any amount, you could also use the Fixed Deposit Calculator, a unique tool developed by Bajaj Finance that helps you to evaluate your returns well in advance. This tool gives you a clear picture of your returns and helps you plan your finances in a better way. You will also save up on your time by applying for the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit in a completely hassle-free online process.

Your financial planning needs an investment portfolio which is well balanced from returns and safety perspective. Looking at this scenario, it is ideal to have a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit as a part of your portfolio.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)