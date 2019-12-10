Invest in Bajaj Finance FD today for guaranteed returns

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Investing is an art that involves striking a balance between risk and returns. To lend a degree of stability to your portfolio, it is advised that you allocate a portion of your finances to fixed income instruments such as a fixed deposit.

An FD is offered by a range of institutions, the most popular ones being banks and NBFCs. Company or NBFC FDs tend to offer a higher yield and so, make for a better pick. Nevertheless, amongst company FDs, selecting the right one is the key.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending, and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv offer one of the best FDs, as it promises a safe investment environment and assured returns.

To understand what makes Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit an advantageous pick read on:

Highest credibility ratings by CRISIL and ICRA

When investing in an NBFC FD, you must evaluate its credentials by looking into the ratings assigned to it by agencies. Ones like CRISIL and ICRA give a rating based on factors such as the strengths and weaknesses of the company, the liquidity possessed and the institution's track record.

The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, for instance, has CRISIL's FAAA and ICRA's MAAA ratings, the best in their categories. This serves as a promise of a default-free experience. Additionally, Bajaj Finance boasts of S&P Global's 'BBB-' and 'A-3' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings. These further reinforce the security that you can enjoy with your investment.

Customers place their trust in this fixed deposit

For an unbiased opinion, you may consider looking at the clientele that an FD has. In this regard too, the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit emerges a winner. It boasts of YoY growth of 60 per cent and a book size upwards of Rs 17,600 crore.

You earn returns at generous FD rates that aren't affected by the market

Apart from a substantial book size and a vast customer base, Bajaj Finance's FD offers significant returns too. Here, you can grow your finances safely at a rate of up to 8.1 per cent. Further, since your returns don't vary over the investment tenor, you can forecast them by using a fixed deposit calculator. Your returns peak when the tenor is at least 36 months and you opt for interest payouts at maturity.

Below is a table indicating your earnings.



You benefit from a range of value-added features

With Bajaj Finance you can opt for the Auto-Renewal facility to stay invested for longer and profit from an extra 0.10 per cent interest. Additionally, you can ladder your investments by opening several FDs with different parameters using a single cheque, through the Multi-Deposit facility. You can also opt for frequent payouts should you need financial assistance on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis.

Now that you know why Bajaj Finance's Fixed Deposit is a safe and rewarding instrument, don't delay investing. Considering the many repo rate cuts by the RBI, it's best to invest in an FD right away. Additionally, Bajaj Finance FD also comes with an online application procedure to make investment easier for customers. To get started, simply fill basic details into a short online form and authorise a representative to contact you.

