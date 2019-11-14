Invest in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit to secure your child's future

Pune(Maharashtra)[India] Nov 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Your child's education journey covers school, private tuitions, professional courses, and higher education in domestic institutes and even colleges overseas.

Earlier, the fees and costs associated with this journey was fairly affordable. However, due to increasing competition and inflation, cost of education for children has become significantly expensive.

As a parent, it is important to look at investment options that help you grow your savings over time. However, before you choose an investment option, it is important to consider the risk involved, so you can get guaranteed returns. In such a scenario, no other investment plan is better than a fixed deposit.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a great investment avenue for parents seeking stable returns over a fixed period of time. These deposits offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, offer an attractive FD interest rate of up to 8.70 per cent.

Continue reading to know why FDs are the best option for securing your child's education:

Guaranteed, attractive returns

Unlike other investment options such as mutual funds or equity funds, Bajaj Finance FDs are unaffected by market volatility. Furthermore, they have the highest credibility ratings of MAAA by ICRA and FAAA from CRISIL, ensuring that your investment for your child's future is averse to risk.

Moreover, Bajaj Finance offers attractive interest rates of up to 8.70 per cent depending on the type of investor you are. You can also get an additional interest rate of 0.10per cent on renewing your FD.

See the below table to get a better understanding of the amount you received on maturity and the interest earned on a deposit of Rs 20 lakh for a tenor of 60 months.



Minimum deposit

One of the major benefits of investing early for your child's education is that you may invest small sums and get larger returns at the time of maturity. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit allows you to invest a minimum of Rs 25,000 to start your journey. This prevents you from disturbing your cash flow in order to start an investment and at the same time gives you a scope to earn high and guaranteed returns. Moreover, you do not have to wait to accumulate a large corpus to start investing.

Easy application process

A lengthy and tedious application process can be both discouraging and tiring. Keeping this in mind, Bajaj Finance offers an easy online FD application process with minimum documentation. Furthermore, the issuer provides doorstep service to collect documents, so that you can invest instantly and conveniently.

Multi-deposit facility

This facility allows you to invest in multiple FDs using a single cheque deposit. You can opt for various tenors and ladder your investment to provide funds for various phases of your child's education. Also, in case of emergencies, you can withdraw cash from one of the FDs and not break all your FD investments at the same time.

Loan against FD facility

Bajaj Finance lets you procure a loan of up to Rs 4 lakh against your FD. This way, in case of emergencies, you do not need to liquidate your savings and your investment for your child's education stays intact, as well.

Now that you know how a fixed deposit guarantees and secure your child's education, request a call from a Bajaj Finance executive and start investing for your child's future today. Investing now will help you attain the corpus you need to allow your child to study at renowned educational institutes across the world.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

