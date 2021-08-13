Invest India join hands with the International Climate Summit 2021 as a co-organiser

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 'International Climate Summit 2021' (ICS 2021), an initiative by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Environment Committee, has partnered with Invest India.

It is one of the world's most awarded investment promotion agencies and a co-organiser for the hybrid event scheduled for September 3rd, 2021. This global summit will build a dialogue for India's transition to clean energy with a special focus on 'Powering India's Hydrogen Ecosystem'.

The summit will bring together Nobel Laureates, Policy Makers, Regulators, Industry Leaders, Experts & Scientists from across the global clean energy industry, to reach an agreement on climate change and sustainability issues. Hence, the meet will aim to build an India-centric and action-oriented approach for building self-reliance in the hydrogen ecosystem and solutions.

Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries Limited who has kindly consented to be a keynote speaker at the summit stated "I am delighted to know that an 'International Climate Summit 2021' is being organised on 3rd September, with an ambitious agenda to 'Power India's Hydrogen Ecosystem'. By actively patronising it, the Government of India has demonstrated its deep commitment to the agenda."

Given its geographical location, India is among the best-suited countries to produce renewable energy from solar and wind, making the production of hydrogen through renewable cost-effective. The summit will allow worldwide collaboration in establishing sustainable routes for production, storage, transportation, distribution, and ambitious deployment of hydrogen technologies by 2040, with the goal of moving towards a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr JP Gupta, the Summit Chair and Chairman Environment Committee, PHDCCI adds that, "We are pleased to receive support from Invest India as the co-organiser for the International climate Summit 2021: Powering India's Hydrogen Ecosystem. The entire value chain will come together to address a variety of challenges that will be useful in developing India-specific programmes and initiatives. Furthermore, we have had 10,000 registrations from 50+ countries to date, and the summit is expected to welcome 15000 attendees and 35+ sponsors."

Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and CEO, Invest India, said, "Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has set the objective to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 33% - 35% below the 2005 levels and increase the share of non-fossil fuel to 40% by 2030 during COP 21. India is on its way to achieving the set targets and is the only country among the G-20 nations to be on track to meet its climate change mitigation commitments made in 2015 under the Paris Climate Agreement. The International Climate Summit 2021 on the theme of Green Hydrogen would be a marquee event bringing together investors, policy makers, technology players and academia leaders and bring us one step closer to our aim of a sustainable and green India."



The list of eminent speakers part of the global summit includes Bhupendra Yadav, Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change; and Labour & Employment, Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (IC) Science & Technology Govt. of India; Dr V K Saraswat, Member Energy, NITI Aayog; Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries Limited; Sturle Harald Pedersen, Chairman, Greenstat India, Norway; Dr Ashish Lele, Director, National Chemical Laboratory; Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Vegard Frihammer, Founder & CEO, Greenstat Chair H2 Cluster, Norway and many more.

A catalytic moment presenting these next-generation clean energy opportunities, the summit aims to propel India as a key player in the global hydrogen economy whilst also facilitating opportunities for Bi-Lateral Trade, Joint Ventures, Technology Transfer & International Funding, etc. The Norwegian Hydrogen Cluster a national cluster that is working on several projects aiming to accelerate the development of new business opportunities within the hydrogen industry would be participating at the summit.

Sturle Harald Pedersen, Chairman, Greenstat India, Norway & a keynote speaker at the summit, added, "International alliances and coalitions are crucial to address the projected deployment of hydrogen technologies by 2040 / 2050. The International Climate Summit 2021 will focus on collaborative efforts to develop solutions for storing and transferring pressurised and liquefied hydrogen in order to enable India to develop a hydrogen economy and supply chain."

A special knowledge book on the above subject, aptly titled 'Self-Reliant India - Harness the Power of Hydrogen' authored by Dr Karen Landmark and her team of international experts from Norway would be released during the Summit.

In addition a National Hydrogen Portal www.greenhydrogen-india.com will also be launched at the International Climate Summit 2021. Envisioned to be a one stop information source for research, production, storage, transportation and application of hydrogen, the portal will be a repository of all academic & research work, and other significant developments in the field of hydrogen; with a focus on Green Hydrogen.

The International Climate Summit 2021 is supported by the Government of Norway as the Partner Country. In addition, 40 leading organisations, including Reliance Industries Limited, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, ONGC Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, Nayara Energy Limited, Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd, OIL India Ltd etc, have confirmed their support as sponsors of the summit.

The summit will position India as a leader in the field of renewable energy, specifically Green Hydrogen. In addition, the event will offer a platform for deliberating on India's issues with hydrogen introduction and adoption as a preferred alternative energy source.

