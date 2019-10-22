Delegates of Ministry of Commerce & Industry Republic of Panama and Indo Latin American Chamber of Commerce
Delegates of Ministry of Commerce & Industry Republic of Panama and Indo Latin American Chamber of Commerce

Investment and Trade Promotions between India and Panama

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:25 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Indo-Latin America Chamber of Commerce, Republic of Panama Delegation were visited India for Trade and Investment Promotion for empowerment of both countries.
The delegation is to be led by Prabhakar Sharan ji, Vice President, Indo Latin America Chamber of Commerce to support his motherland.
The inaugural ceremony performed by Honourable Ambassador, Panama Embassy in India, Richard Kilbron, National Investment Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Republic of Panama, Jose Lbanez, Filb Commissioner, Minister of Culture, Republic of Panama, Hardeep Singh Bhullar, Marketing and Investment Director, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Republic of Panama, Prabhakar Sharan, Vice President, Indo Latin American Chamber of Commerce, Entrepreneur, Investors and Educationalist, Republic of Panama, Cost Rica and Prashant Kumar Pankaj, Organizing President, Bihar Pravasi Sammelan.
Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Indo Latin America Chamber of Commerce, Republic of Panama interacted with 90-95 Indian Investors, Industrialists, CEOs/Founders/Co-founder/President/Vice-President/Business Directors/Business Heads and key decision makers from across sectors and discussed about 'Business Meetup and Press Interaction' at Constitutional Club of India between 12.00-3.00 pm, October 21, 2019 for tapping the business avenues and potentials between Panama and India.
There are 10-15 Media representative are also interacted with Panama Delegation to explore the business opportunities for both countries. The delegation had 1-1 interaction with all Industrial sectors people to discuss about business, investment and mutual Trade promotion between India and Panama.
We would like to specially thank to Prabhakar Sharan, Vice President, Indo Latin American Chamber of Commerce, Entrepreneurs, Investors and Educationalist, Republic of Panama, Cost Rica and Prashant Kumar Pankaj, Organizing President, Bihar Pravasi Sammelan who puts hard efforts to bring this opportunities for India.
Prabhakar Sharan explored the business, investment opportunities in Panama, and India. He appealed to all Industrialist and investment to visit Panama and explore the opportunities for mutual business and trade promotion.
The event is facilitated by Prashant Pankaj ji, Managing Director, Deo Bhumi Developer Pvt Ltd and Organizing President, Bihar Pravasi Sammelan RK Sharma, President, Indo-Latin America Chambers of Commerce.
"Today's event aims to emphasize trade and investment between India and Panama, soon we are going to announce the investment in film, wellness and other areas with the Panama delegation, this will further strengthen the relationship between the two indigenous and will also help financially," said Prabhakar Sharan, Vice President, Indo Latin American Chamber of Commerce.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

