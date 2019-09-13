R&R Event 2019
R&R Event 2019

Investors Clinic rewards its key performing employees with gifts worth Rs 6 crore

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:32 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Top performers at Investors Clinic received crackers this pre-Diwali with a smile. Investors Clinic (IC) announced gifts worth Rs 6 crores amongst its employees as a reward and recognition gesture. Employees were felicitated with 50 cars, 25 bikes, 350 tabs/I-pads/ laptops for their hard work and performance.
The company witnessed a decent growth of 10 per cent in the present financial years 2019-20 to date, despite the slowdown in the real estate market. To motivate employees for the good work, the company has rewarded them through the first-of-its-kind initiative in the real estate industry.
The 'Historical Rewards and Recognition Award' (R&R) was organised at the International Expo centre in Noida. In the war for talent in the resurgent job market, companies always look for good talent, which becomes the building block for any organisation. IC tried to motivate the employees who played a crucial role in generating business and gave exemplary work performance in these trying times.
"This is one of the biggest R&R events conducted in the real estate market to date. With this event, we wanted to set an example in the complete real estate sector. These events provide a stimulating environment to employees; which in turn fosters result-oriented, high-performance working culture. IC has been instrumental in giving shape to an industry, which was non-existent. We want to be the first one to benchmark the standards, taking the brokerage and consulting industry to a new high", said Honeyy Katiyal, Founder, Investors Clinic.
The awards are a part of IC's best people HR practices that focus on rewarding diverse and talented work professionals and acts as a morale booster, across all levels of the organisation.
"Our progressive, employee-centric programmes help the workforce realize their potential, thereby setting up a benchmark in the complete realty sector", added Honeyy Katiyal.
"The forward-thinking vision to praise and reward employees will directly lead to more positive employee experience. The company is committed to enhancing the professional growth of its employees by setting new standards in the work culture," added Katiyal.
Showcasing their commitment towards clients, IC changed its tagline from "Property. Peace. Prosperity" to "Committed to Excellence". In continuation of the same, the company also revised the look of its logo and unveiled the new one during the event.
IC unveiled multiple badges across various levels to encourage and empower employee's talent and development. These badges will be awarded based on monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual target-achievers employees.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:00 IST

