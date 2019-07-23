IOB says the net loss is due to provisions, not operations
IOB says the net loss is due to provisions, not operations

IOB lowers net loss to Rs 342 crore in Q1

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 15:01 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 (ANI): The government-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 342 crore during the April to June quarter of current fiscal versus a loss of Rs 919 crore in Q1 of FY19.
"The net loss is due to provisions, and not due to operations," said the bank in a statement. Many banks are saddled with huge non-performing assets (NPAs) due to large exposure in stressed sectors like real estate, power, telecom, and airlines.
IOB's total income for the quarter ended June 30 was Rs 5,006.48 crore as against Rs 5,326.71 crore in the year-on period. The bank's gross advances stood at Rs 147,606 crore as against Rs 148,760 crore as on June 30 last year.
"The bank has evolved a policy of not taking fresh exposures in stressed sectors, below hurdle rated accounts and BB and below rated accounts. The bank has also exited from accounts in the stressed sectors," it said.
Total business stood of Rs 3.68 lakh crore as in Q1 as against Rs 3.61 lakh crore as on June 30, 2018.
IOB's gross NPAs totalled Rs 33,262 crore on June 30 this year with a ratio of 22.53 per cent as against Rs 38,146 crore with a ratio of 25.64 per cent as on June 30 last year. The total recovery was Rs 2,238 crore versus Rs 3,389 crore in the same period of last year.
Provision coverage ratio improved to 72.24 per cent as against 61.1 per cent on June 30 last year. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:25 IST

Mastek reports 8 pc jump in Q1 FY20 net profit but total income slips

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Leading IT player Mastek has posted 7.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 24.22 crore for fiscal quarter ending June 2019 from Rs 22.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:22 IST

Shailendra Naidu felicitated as ‘Entrepreneur of the year’ in...

New Delhi [India] July 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Shailendra Naidu, CEO of global financial technology company - OBOPAY, has been felicitated as the ‘Entrepreneur of the year’ in the Money Services category.

 

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:21 IST

S. Bagchi Classes, premier platform for aspirants of IIT, WBJEE...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] July 23(ANI/BusinessWire India): S. Bagchi Classes was established in Kolkata by a distinguished Chemistry teacher Shibapratim Bagchi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:18 IST

Vantage Business School to commence PGDBM course specialising in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 23(ANI/BusinessWire India): Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd, a BSE listed company, is setting up Vantage Business School to create global wealth managers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:04 IST

DHFL stock jumps 12 pc on investor proposals to buy stake

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) moved up sharply on Tuesday as the private lender reported receiving investor proposals for buying stake in the company.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:52 IST

Messe Frankfurt acquires license to organise Busworld in India,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 23(ANI/BusinessWire India): Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of the group, has acquired the license to organise the Indian edition of Busworld - the world's leading B2B exhibition for the bus and coach sector from Busworld International

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:15 IST

Just Dial net profit rises 49 pc to Rs 57 crore in Q1 FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Local search engine Just Dial has reported 48.7 per cent growth in its net profit of Rs 57.3 crore during the first fiscal quarter ending June 30 from Rs 38.5 crore in the year-on period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:45 IST

NSE to exclude 9 stocks from futures and options contracts after Sep 27

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will exclude nine stocks from the futures and options segment with effect from September 27.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:29 IST

Wabag secures largest order under Namami Gange worth Rs 1,187 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 (ANI): Va Tech Wabag, a water technology Indian multinational company, said on Tuesday it has secured a Rs 1,187 crore order from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO), the largest under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) scheme.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:08 IST

Digital Gurukul to raise USD 5 mn at USD 50 mn valuation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India] July 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Digital Gurukul, Edtech startup from Indore led by Dr Raj Padhiyar has acknowledged initial interest from investors groups to raise $5 Million for a 10 per cent stake.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:05 IST

Blue Star wins Rs 253 crore order from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major Blue Star Ltd said on Tuesday it has won an air conditioning and tunnel ventilation system order valued at Rs 253 crore from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL).

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 10:32 IST

Equities flat amid volatile trading, Infosys gains over 2 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened higher but quickly turned volatile during early hours on Tuesday as investors awaited more corporate earnings due this week.

Read More
iocl