Ion exchange inaugurates its new R&D centre in Patancheru, Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leaders in water and environment management solutions, Ion Exchange (India) Limited, today announces the launch of its new Research and Development Centre at Patancheru in Telangana.

The centre will focus on the company's chemicals, resins and membranes business. It will also provide technical and scientific support to the company's existing technology and engineering segments for designing new processes and products.

With an investment of around Rs 300 million, the R&D Centre will develop new resins, membranes, polymers and speciality chemical technologies related to water, waste water treatment, process separation and purification, speciality process application and catalysis. The microbiology lab within the centre will lay emphasis on enzyme research and application specifically for the textile and food and beverage industry. Many of these products will be import substitutes with very large potential for enhancing the company's exports.

This state-of-the-art R&D centre is spread over 24,000 sq ft and certified by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR). It includes latest analytical instruments and is manned by a team of highly qualified and experienced researchers.

"Ion Exchange has been in the forefront of R&D in water and waste water management since 1965. Being pioneers in this industry we have been investing a significant portion of our revenues in research and new technology development thereby maintaining our leadership in markets we serve. Our new R&D centre which is an expansion of our current research and development facility in Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai will provide an impetus to enhance our competitiveness not only in India but globally. Through our innovations and R&D initiatives we will continue to 'Make in India' cutting edge sustainable solutions for industries, institutions, homes and communities", said Rajesh Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, Ion Exchange (India) Limited.

With continued innovations, the new R&D centre will offer newer solutions to Ion Exchange customers in India and across geographies it serves.

This content is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

