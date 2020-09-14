IPL 2020: Bodycare Creations signs on as official sponsor of Delhi Capitals for the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bodycare, the Indian innerwear brand, announced today that they will be one of the Official Sponsors of the Delhi Capitals franchise in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins in the UAE on September 19.

Bodycare is a brand that Indian women have trusted for over 25 years for stylish and intimate innerwear that delivers fit, quality, and comfort.

"Delhi Capitals is an exciting franchise in the IPL and we are delighted to be associated with the team that embodies the same commitment, aspiration and strength as Bodycare. At Bodycare, we're all for offering comfort, be it on field or off field and it gives us immense pride to roar as the official sponsor of the capital city's IPL team. We wish them all the best to bring the trophy home," said Sanjay Dawar, Managing Director, Bodycare Creations Ltd, while speaking on the association.

It's the maiden foray into the world of cricket for the brand, and with female viewership makes up half of the audience of the IPL, they seem to have found the ideal platform.

"Cricket is undoubtedly the most-watched sport in the country and provides the perfect platform to connect with millions of young and vibrant sports enthusiasts. As part of our brand marketing strategy, we are all set to bat on a new pitch with this tie-up alongside garnering maximum visibility and viewership for the brand," elaborated Dawar.



Bodycare will also be running a special campaign on body positivity during the association to spread the message about body positivity.

"We are proud to announce Bodycare Creations as sponsors of our franchise Delhi Capitals. Their brand values of quality and innovation resonate with the team's vision, and we are grateful for their valuable support to Delhi Capital's ambition of winning their maiden trophy this season," said Dhiraj Malhotra, on behalf of Delhi Capitals.

Bodycare will be the official sponsor for the Delhi Capitals team with branding rights and promotional activities throughout the IPL 2020 cricketing season. The brand logo will appear on the team's trouser.

Since 1992, Bodycare creations has set the standard for intimates. Pioneering the industry from design to production using the best materials and unparalleled technologies, to deliver comfort, confidence, and care to every woman.

Bodycare strives to meet the diverse needs of its customers by continuously evolving with the latest technologies and innovation to deliver stylish and intimate innerwear that gives the best fit possible, made for every body and every woman and man, it stands committed towards offering fashion quality and comfort at an unbelievable price. Bodycare today is a renowned name in innerwear industry all over India and overseas, constantly updating the designs keeping comfort and quality in mind.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

