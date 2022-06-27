IRS officer Nitin Gupta appointed new CBDT chairman

By Shailesh Yadav

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The government has appointed Nitin Gupta as Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

A Committee of Secretaries held a meeting on June 25 and selected Gupta, a 1986 batch IRS officer, as the Chairman of the apex body of Income Tax.



According to the order issued by the Appointment Committee of Cabinet, a copy of which is reviewed by ANI, he has been approved for the appointment as the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

He is currently a Member of CBDT handling the charge of Investigation. Gupta is the first CBDT Member after 3 years who gets the independent charge of Investigation. Last year on August 26, Nitin Gupta was appointed Member CBDT.

As earlier Chairman of the CBDT used to keep the charge of the very sensitive investigation vertical of the income tax with themselves like last full-time Chairman J B Mohapatra had been handling the charge in an additional capacity like his predecessors P C Mody and Sushil Chandra.

The CBDT frames policy for the income tax department and the office of member (investigation) supervises the activities of all its probe wings located across the country that undertake search and seizure operations as part of their mandate to check tax evasion.

Sangeeta Singh, a 1986 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer had been given additional charge of Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), after incumbent JB Mohapatra retired as the head of the direct taxes administration body on April 30. (ANI)

