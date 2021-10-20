Is the online matrimonial business saturated in India?

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/ATK): Even today, the majority of weddings in India are arranged. Since the beginning of time, matchmaking has been a feature of the Indian marital system.

The reason for this is that the parent-child bond is extremely close in this community. Families want to handle every element of choosing a soul mate for their children on their own. Even youngsters are brought up in a society and system that enables them to accept this practice.

Previously, local priests, family, word-of-mouth referrals, marriage offices, newspaper ads in marital columns, or mediators were used to find the perfect girl or boy.

When the tide of internet nuptials came into existence, the conventional matchmaking procedure transformed and was pushed aside. In India, the internet matrimonial industry began approximately two decades ago. People initially chose it because none of the other options had succeeded for them. Now, though, the situation is quite different.

Here are some of the reasons and data that depict that the online matrimonial business is still an untapped industry in India.

Matrimonial websites in the Covid world

The lockdown has caused havoc on businesses throughout the board, but matrimony websites appear to be the exception since they increase new consumers. Since most individuals are confined to their homes during the lockdown, they spend a lot of time online looking for potential mates. People are flocking to matrimonial websites as a result of the trend.



Several young people have postponed their marriage plans, according to Janakiraman, due to rigorous shift length and limited time. However, because the majority of experts work remotely with nowhere to go owing to the lockdown, they suddenly have plenty of time on their hands.

According to Aremanda Rattaiah, CEO and Founder of Matchfinder Matrimony, following the lockdown, the number of registrants on their site has increased by 30%.

As per Adhish Zaveri, Director of Marketing, Shaadi.com, during the lockdown phase, they had seen a rise of over 20% in new client registrations. Matrimonial websites are doing everything they can to entice users, from providing special deals to assisting couples in virtually tying the knot during a lockdown.

Growth Rate of Online Matchmaking in India

According to a 2013 survey report by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), independent Online matrimonial sites in India would increase by over 65% in a time span of two years, reaching a market size of INR 15 billion (about EUR 204 million) by 2017.

According to the ASSOCHAM research, "the key factors linked to the surge in demand for virtual matrimony are simplicity, time-saving, and effectiveness." "During the 2012-13 fiscal year, 50-55 million online users created their accounts, while 2.5 million updated their profile information per month to make use of this feature, mostly because it is cost-effective and time-consuming," it stated.

Future of Online Matchmaking

Matrimonial services have grown by 130% year over year while dating sites have increased by 88%. In a country where pre-marital relations are often frowned upon, the Internet allows India's urban youth to connect and communicate without apprehension. It's also empowering for women because it eliminates the need to wait for somebody else to organize their wedding or for the husband to meet numerous ladies before deciding. It allows women to make friends with people of the opposite gender. The golden age of internet matrimony is clearly upon us.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

