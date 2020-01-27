ISG names Mindtree a market leader in digital business solutions and services

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) has recognised L&T-owned Mindtree as a market leader in digital business solutions in the United States.

According to the ISG Provider Lens Digital Business Solutions and Services Report, Mindtree was among the leading providers in digital backbone managed services (mid-market) and digital product lifecycle services (mid-market).

The ISG report noted that Mindtree offers 'smart services based on robust tools, including artificial intelligence and analytics, to provide a streamlined digital backbone.'

Sreedhar Bhagavatheeswaran, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Digital Business at Mindtree, said the company's ability in understanding customer challenges backed by deep expertise in applying digital technologies effectively to address those problems, enabled it to deliver meaningful business outcomes for the customers.

"This recognition from ISG demonstrates that Mindtree's deep investment in customer relationships and collaboration efforts is truly a key differentiator in the market," he said in a statement on Monday.

The ISG Provider Lens Digital Business Solutions and Services Report outlines the capabilities of 39 providers across seven quadrants.

ISG partners with more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world. Mindtree, now a Larsen & Toubro Group company, operating in 18 countries and over 40 offices across the world. (ANI)

