ISGF launches Online Training Program on Blockchain for Energy and Utilities from 07 January 2021

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): ISGF has launched an Online Training Program on Blockchain for Energy and Utilities. The training sessions for this program will be held from 07 January 2021 to 05 February 2021.

This training program will introduce the participants with the technology; deep dive into the applications and platforms; address the maturity of blockchain technology; share relevant power sector use cases regulations and policy support required to incorporate these use cases.

The training will be conducted in two formats - live online training (where participants can attend the live session by the tutors and ask the queries in real time) and recorded online training (where participants especially working professionals can watch the recorded video as per their schedule and comfort).



This is a certified program by ISGF for both live and recorded training program. A very nominal fee is charged from the participants so that maximum number of students and working professionals can take the benefit of the program and learn about Blockchain Technology.

Training program details are available at: https://indiasmartgrid.org/onlinetrainingprogram/

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

