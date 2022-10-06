Isha Ambani announces opening of India's first multi-disciplinary cultural centre

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani on Thursday announced the opening of a first-of-its-kind space in the sphere of the arts, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

Isha Ambani announced that cultural centre will be dedicated to her mother Nita M Ambani--an educationist, businesswoman, philanthropist and long-time patron of the arts--it promises to be a cultural landmark.

NMACC is housed within the Jio World Centre, which is also home to the country's largest convention centre, retail and hospitality outlets, and more, all in the heart of India's financial and entertainment capital.

The three-storeyed building will open spaces for performing as well as visual arts. A trio of dedicated spaces for the performing arts include The Grand Theatre, The Studio Theatre and The Cube, all built with cutting-edge technology to cater to a wide range of experiences, from intimate screenings and stimulating conversations to multilingual programming and international productions. The centre will also launch the Art House, a four-storeyed space spotlighting leading Indian and international artists, according to a statement released by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Isha Ambani said, "The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is so much more than a space - it is the culmination of my mother's passion for arts, culture and her love for India. She has always dreamt of creating a platform that would be welcoming to audiences, artists, performers and creatives at large. Her vision for NMACC is to showcase the best of what India has to offer to the world and bring the world to India."



Isha Ambani is part of the executive leadership teams at Reliance Retail, Reliance Jio, Reliance Foundation, Reliance Foundation Institution of Education and Research, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

According to a statement released by Reliance Industries Limited, the NMACC will be inaugurated on 31st March 2023.

The organisation has planned a three-day launch programme.

On 31st March 2023, the centre will be inaugurated. In the 2,000-seater Grand Theatre, acclaimed Indian playwright and director Feroz Abbas Khan will bring together a sensory narrative of Indian culture told through the tenets of the classical Natya Shastra, the ancient Sanskrit treatise on the performing arts. This dramatic showcase boasts over 700 performers and features art forms such as dance, music and puppetry.

The second day of the event will be focused on Indian fashion. The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination: Curated by prolific author and costume expert Hamish Bowles, editor-in-chief, The World of Interiors, international editor-at-large, Vogue US, this exhibit traces the widespread impact and influence of India's sartorial traditions in textiles, jewellery and surface ornamentation on global fashion spanning the 18th-21st century. Accompanying this exhibition is a coffee table book published by Rizzoli, documenting a comprehensive history of India and its impact on fashion worldwide for the very first time.

The third day of the launch event, 2nd April 2023, has been themed as Sangam Confluence. Curated by India's leading cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote and Jeffrey Deitch, American curator, former director of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), Los Angeles and founder of his eponymous gallery, Sangam Confluence is a group art show that celebrates diverse cultural impulses and traditions at the 16,000 sq. ft Art House. The exhibit, spread over four levels, explores the multiplicity of India through the works of 11 esteemed and emerging Indian contemporary artists and western artists influenced by India. (ANI)

