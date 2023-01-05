ISRO, Microsoft collaborate to support space-tech startups in India

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to fuel the growth of space technology startups in India.

The partnership is aimed to empower space tech start-ups across the country with technology tools and platforms and help them scale and become enterprise ready.

The collaboration seeks to strengthen ISRO's vision of harnessing the market potential of the most promising space tech innovators and entrepreneurs in India. Through this tie-up, the space tech startups identified by ISRO will be onboarded onto the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub platform, which supports startups at every stage of their journey -- from idea to unicorn.



Through Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, space-tech startup founders in India will have free access to the tech tools, and resources they need to build and run their businesses. This includes technical support to build and scale on Azure, best-in-class developer and productivity tools including GitHub Enterprise, Visual Studio Enterprise and Microsoft 365 and access to smart analytics with Power BI and Dynamics 365.

"ISRO's collaboration with Microsoft will greatly benefit space tech startups in their analysis and processing of vast amounts of satellite data for various applications, using cutting-edge methods like AI, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning. The Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is a useful platform for bringing together startups and providers of technology solutions to support the national space technology ecosystem. We are pleased to work together to assist and support entrepreneurs, too, in turn, benefit the Indian economy as a whole," said S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO.

Microsoft and ISRO will also jointly organize knowledge-sharing and thought leadership sessions for the startups with space industry experts. In addition, the collaboration will support founders with go-to-market strategies, technical support, and opportunities to sell their solutions via Microsoft channels and the marketplace.

"Space tech startups in India are playing a significant role in advancing the country's space capabilities with the power of technology. We are pleased to collaborate with ISRO to accelerate this transformation of what's possible in space. Through our technology tools, platforms, and mentorship opportunities, we are deeply committed to empowering space tech startups in the country to drive cutting-edge innovation and accelerate scientific discovery," said Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India. (ANI)

