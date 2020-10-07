ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium announces reputable symposium for Biorisk Mitigation & Infection Control

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Informa Markets in India, the organisers of leading exhibitions such as the Facilities Management Show, has announced the Indian chapter of the ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium, the result of a strategic partnership with ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a Division of ISSA.

The symposium's mission is to help cleaning professionals prepare for, respond to, and recover from the novel coronavirus and other infectious agents.

The India edition of the Global Biorisk Symposium will be held virtually on Friday, December 11, 2020 between 11 AM - 6 PM. It will be one part of a tripartite symposium being held in Bangkok (virtually and in person on December 3-4) and in Shanghai (virtually on September 10, 2020 in partnership with the China Clean Expo (CCE) & Hotel Plus).

Spread among multiple countries and dates, the ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium brings together the people and companies redefining the global cleaning community with the single mission of changing the way the world views cleaning.

The virtual symposiums are designed to provide the commercial, institutional, and residential cleaning industries with lessons learned and best practices in disaster management and readiness and resiliency, as well as leadership in times of crisis.

"We are extremely pleased to host the power-packed event as a part of the reputed ISSA Global Risk Symposium. As the evolving impacts of COVID-19 ripple through communities, the world has been facing unforeseen challenges. Dynamic global markets are forcing organisations to innovate at a blinding speed to stay ahead while the rapid advances in technology are providing both opportunities and challenge. The symposium will be an unparalleled opportunity for professionals to join in the conversation with peers as experienced business leaders share ways to lead through innovation," said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, while speaking on the announcement of this exclusive one-day event.

"Over the years, Informa Markets in India, through shows such as Facilities Show India, among others, has played a vital role in creating awareness and demand for products and services related to the world of services and amenities of smart cities and workplaces. I am sure, with the launch of this symposium, we will be able to share and exchange knowledge on recent trends, innovations, developments and solutions, that will enable professionals to take proactive measures in prevention, management, and preparing for public health situations within the workspace arena," he further added.

Power-packed agenda

The symposium will bring together global and Indian thought leaders to discuss subjects such as "Forging Biosafety: Preventing the Next Pandemic;" "Biorisk Management -Strategic Framework for Action (Panel Discussion);" "Making Cities Livable, Safe, and Resilient to Avoid Future Pandemics (Panel Discussion);" "Getting Your Workplace Ready (Presentation and Case Study);" "Focus on Hygiene and Cleanliness * Minimalist Design;" "Healthcare Management-New Ways of Working Changing the Healthcare Sector (Presentation);" "Food Monitoring Services Global Public Health Intelligence Network (GPHIN) - Early Warning System for Global Public Health Threats."

Some of the confirmed speakers include John Low, Dr. R. Bhattacharya, Dr. K. Krishnamurthi, Patricia (Patty) Olinger, JM, RBP, Certified Forensic Operator®, Certified Bio-Forensic Restoration Specialist®, Jit Kumar Gupta, Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner BVSc, MSc, MPH, MRCVS, Certified Forensic Operator®, Certified Bio-Forensic Restoration Specialist®, Rajeev Karwal, Founder Chairman- Milagrov Robots, Vivek Mata, Managing Director, Charnok Equipments.

The structure

Sessions are concise, resulting in an information-packed programme. All symposiums are free to attend by connecting directly through the Symposium registration site. Questions can be asked via a chatbox and are read out by the meeting moderators. Each panel has been carefully assembled with only the top experts in their fields to bring you the best solutions possible.

This is not just another online training-the ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium's team of experts and academics from across the industry and world will speak on various angles related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that can cause COVID-19 disease, including strategies for training frontline workers, cleaning methods and processes, and communicating with stakeholders.

Presenters will not only bring the latest ideas, but many will speak to what is happening in the world RIGHT NOW. Speakers will have timely and inspiring messages that will speak to the "Changing the Way the World Views Cleaning."

Who should attend?

The ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium establishes a framework for communication and awareness best practices throughout the world-geared towards public facilities seeking to improve their operating procedures related to sanitation and infection control requirements for maintaining a clean environment and mitigating biological risks.

Ideal for cleaning industry professionals, environmental services personnel, forensic restoration teams, biosafety professionals, and biohazardous spill response teams, as well as managers of facilities like offices, restaurants, hotels, airports, convention centers, stadiums, and other public venues of all sizes.

The benefits

Learn to assess a facility's preparedness and provide staff with training for biorisk prevention and containment.

Access to on-demand content after the event.

Ask any questions you may have through our scheduled Q&A sessions throughout the event.

Hear compelling, real-world customer success stories and learn best practices from relevant businesses and organizations.

Learn the latest advancements in operating procedures related to sanitation and infection control requirements for maintaining a clean environment and mitigating biological risks.

More opportunities and exposure for participating companies

The ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium announced new digital sponsorship opportunities enabling eager companies to showcase products and services to key decision-makers within the industry while building brand awareness and improving their positions as leading influencers.

ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium In partnership with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and Informa Markets - the ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium is comprised of multiple virtual symposia throughout the world.

The ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium is designed to bring in-depth knowledge in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response, and recovery. The symposium experts provide cutting-edge research that appeals to a broad expanse of the commercial, institutional, and cleaning community.

