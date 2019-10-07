ISWAI's Flagship initiative honoured with prestigious Mahatma Award for 'StayNotOut' Social Campaign

New Delhi [India] October 07(ANI/NewsVoir): The International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) has been awarded the '2019 Mahatma Award for Social Good' for its #StayNotOut social campaign.

The annual Mahatma Awards for Social Good are presented to individuals and organizations driving change for addressing complex social issues.

"I am delighted the #StayNotOut campaign has received this prestigious award. We in the alcoholic beverage industry are obsessed about curbing irresponsible consumption and creating a generation of responsible consumers. Such an award is a validation of our sincere efforts to bring about this paradigm shift," said Amrit Kiran Singh, Executive Chairman and alco-beverage industry veteran.

"The Campaign has already reached 120+ million people through PR and has a 16 million+ reach on social media. 50+ Influencers have endorsed the campaign and there are now 600+ campaign champions. The campaign is targeting a reach of 300 Million+ across India," he added.

"#StayNotOut is very close to our heart and this cause related campaign is yet another example of how we, at Consocia Advisory, take pride in delivering strategic and compelling communication campaigns for all our clients. While the industry has come forward on many occasions for alco-beverages, this is the first time an important socio cultural change is being fostered which is aimed at normalizing attitudes, perceptions and creating a favourable ecosystem. Consocia is privileged to be a part of this game changing initiative under the aegis of ISWAI," said Deepak Jolly, Founder and Director, Consocia Advisory.

The Mahatma Awards for Social Good spotlight change makers and are awarded annually to individuals or organizations committed to addressing complex social issues like safe water, sanitation, disease, poverty and hunger. '#StayNotOut' is a three year long social awareness campaign to encourage people to adopt the habit of moderation in life. This includes promoting responsible drinking and removing barriers to responsible drinking by addressing socio-cultural barriers as well as regulatory and legal barriers towards the same. The #StayNotOut campaign will bring about a safer and more responsible India, encouraging the ideology of moderation aiming to create a generation of Indians with a culture of consuming alcohol responsibly.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)


