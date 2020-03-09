IT bigwigs attend CIO meet hosted by Techwave India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] March 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Techwave Consulting, a global end-to-end IT Solution Company recently hosted a CIO meet, to discuss how digital platforms can be leveraged to reinvent business models for growth innovation and value chain.

The event was attended by Chief Information Officers and Heads of Information Technology from the major Indian and multinational companies. Eminent panel members from telecom, technology and automotive industries shared their experiences, challenges and insights on digital transformation and the role of CIOs in bringing return-on-investment (ROI) to the organization.

"Digital transformation is not a destination it is a journey and this journey needs to be divided into two parts "Transforming to digital and transforming digitally. Most of organization's focus on the first part, as you mature you start focusing on both parts and reap real rewards of digital transformation", said Satish Iyer, Country Head Techwave India.

"Organizations serious about digital transformations need to invest in platforms that help them do both these things - create bridges between different initiatives and focus areas, and provide facilities that help them change more quickly, with more confidence", added Iyer.

Some of the eminent CIOs, who also were panellists for the meet, spoke about digital platforms, where should businesses start with digital transformation, the barriers organizations encounter, and the culture needed to overcome such barriers.

