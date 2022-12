New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The Income Tax authorities are conducting searches on Marya Frozen Agro Foods, according to sources.



The sources added that searches are underway in Bareilly and Kanpur on premises linked to the company, saying that Shakeel Qureshi, the Promoter of the company is also covered in the searches.

The tax-related allegations against the firm are not yet known. (ANI)