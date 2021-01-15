ITC bags ICSI award for excellence in corporate governance

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): ITC Ltd has been adjudged the best-governed company at 20th ICSI national awards for excellence in corporate governance in the listed segment (large category).

The achievement was in recognition of its consistent growth and performance, contributive capabilities, governance ethos and sensitised approach towards CSR and sustainable development.

The award was adjudged by an eminent jury under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court Judge A K Sikri. Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal was the chief guest at the awards ceremony on January 13.



ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri said the award is recognition of the company's robust governance model anchored on the timeless values of trusteeship, transparency and ethical corporate citizenship.

"The high standards that we have set for ourselves are inspired by our credo of 'Nation First -- Sab Saath Badhein' that seeks to create enduring value for our stakeholders, making a meaningful contribution to creating larger societal value while enhancing the competitiveness of our businesses with agility and innovative capacity," he said.

ITC has been one of the frontrunners in India to have put in place a formalised system of corporate governance more than two decades ago. (ANI)

