ITC Infotech recognized in the leadership zone for consumer packaged goods & retail in Zinnov Zones RPA 2020 report

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): ITC Infotech, a leading global technology services & solutions provider and a fully-owned subsidiary of ITC Ltd, today announced that the company has been positioned in the leadership zone in 'Retail & CPG' in Zinnov Zones RPA Services2020 report.
In addition, ITC Infotech has been identified as one among the top five Small & Medium Service Providers for RPA services globally.
"ITC Infotech's digital persona-based approach to automating tasks and driving productivity enhancements has resonated well with its clientele and has addressed their requirements effectively. The firm has established itself as an industry leader for RPA services in the CPG segment with a proven track record of catering to myriad use cases. The firm's automation capabilities across multiple platforms such as Automation Anywhere, UIPath, BluePrism, and AutomationEdge provide a competitive edge. The firm has also been recognized as a Leader for RPA services in the small and medium service providers segment of the Zinnov Zones RPA services assessment 2020," said Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov.
Zinnov Zones for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services is an annual benchmarking methodology from Zinnov that evaluates the competencies of global service providers in RPA Services, including their industry-specific capabilities.
Zinnov assessed the competencies of approximately 30 major Global RPA Service Providers at an overall level - across size, the maturity of RPA offerings, and business verticals - and has positioned ITC Infotech's RPA scalability and prowess in the leadership zone for two categories - Retail & CPG and Small & Medium Service Providers.
"It is an honour to be ranked as one of the leaders in RPA services by Zinnov. We take great pride in leveraging technology to deliver business-friendly solutions that drive impactful business outcomes for our client's businesses," said Sandeep Kumar, Head - Global Consulting, ITC Infotech.
"In line with our depth of understanding in focus industry segments, we are taking an industry-specific view on RPA by building a Consumer Goods (CPG) enterprise process catalogue of Use Cases cutting across core business functions such as Manufacturing, Quality, Trade Marketing and Supply Chain. We have also built a similar portfolio of services for the Manufacturing, Banking & Financial Services, Travel & Hospitality industries. Our vision is to help clients across industry clusters accelerate their enterprise automation journey and enhance workforce productivity," added Sandeep.
ITC Infotech has also been ranked in the top five Small & Medium Service Providers for RPA services for its distinctive Automation approach. The company has demonstrated a commitment to helping clients accelerate their enterprise automation journey and drive business outcomes by leveraging automation.
"We are engaged with 40 plus clients on their automation journey; clients in the US and across Europe are actively looking at establish a digital workforce of their own, with Indian clients, especially GICs/GCCs, showing potential to establish India as the Automation hub. We are committed to providing significantly differentiated automation offering to our customers," said Prasad Natu, Head - CIO 360, ITC Infotech.
"We cognize the challenges that our clients face in accelerating and industrializing their enterprise automation journey, while driving significant business outcomes through automation. We are convinced that Automation is a key foundational capability necessary to deliver these business outcomes for the operations of today's businesses," added Prasad.
ITC Infotech is the first technology services organization to have developed digital personas for different roles across the organization to drive significant productivity enhancements thereby 'Amplifying Human Potential'.
ITC Infotech has also partnered with the industry-leading RPA platform, Automation Anywhere, to create an intelligent digital workforce, and is set to become the first company in the world to provide a software bot to every employee.
The customized digital BOT buddies will automate repetitive tasks, enhance employee experience, augment workforce capability, and deliver efficiency gains for ITC Infotech's clients, thus catapulting their enterprise growth to the next level. With time, these digital buddies will be enriched with intelligent predictive capabilities as well.
Jul 22, 2020
