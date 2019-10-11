ITI signs MoU with IESA to set up electronics system design manufacturing ecosystem

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): State-owned ITI Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) to strengthen the electronics system design and manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

Under the pact, ITI will provide infrastructure to manufacture electronic products with special focus on telecom and allied smart electronic products.

The MoU envisages setting up an infrastructure to enable ITI to develop an intelligent electronics ecosystem in the country inclusive of product design, development, and manufacturing with a focus on areas telecom, Internet of Things, smart cities, smart manufacturing, smart agriculture, and others.

IESA will be the exclusive knowledge and transformation partner for unlocking the value of in-house knowledge, technologies, expertise and of spareable, de-licensed, large physical infrastructure of ITI.

The initiative will facilitate small and medium enterprises and start-ups to utilise ITI's existing infrastructure for prototyping, testing, and certification purpose, according to a statement.

"The initiative not only opens the door for small and medium enterprises but also enables them to reach out to the global market for their indigenous electronic products," said ITI's Chairman and Managing Director R M Agarwal.

"IESA is deeply committed to developing India as a global hub for design-led manufacturing in intelligent electronics through its continued partnership with the industry, government, and academia," said Jitendra Chaddah, Chairman of IESA and Senior Director for strategy and operations at Intel India.

IESA a not-for-profit industry body that works towards enhancing and promoting made-in-India products for world markets.

ITI has manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, Naini, Rae Bareli, Mankapur and Palakkad along with an R&D centre in Bengaluru and eight regional offices at Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and New Delhi besides 17 area offices across the country. (ANI)