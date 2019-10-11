ITI's CMD RM Agarwal (left) and IESA Board Member and Advisor Anil Kumar Muniswamy exchanging the MoU.
ITI's CMD RM Agarwal (left) and IESA Board Member and Advisor Anil Kumar Muniswamy exchanging the MoU.

ITI signs MoU with IESA to set up electronics system design manufacturing ecosystem

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): State-owned ITI Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) to strengthen the electronics system design and manufacturing ecosystem in the country.
Under the pact, ITI will provide infrastructure to manufacture electronic products with special focus on telecom and allied smart electronic products.
The MoU envisages setting up an infrastructure to enable ITI to develop an intelligent electronics ecosystem in the country inclusive of product design, development, and manufacturing with a focus on areas telecom, Internet of Things, smart cities, smart manufacturing, smart agriculture, and others.
IESA will be the exclusive knowledge and transformation partner for unlocking the value of in-house knowledge, technologies, expertise and of spareable, de-licensed, large physical infrastructure of ITI.
The initiative will facilitate small and medium enterprises and start-ups to utilise ITI's existing infrastructure for prototyping, testing, and certification purpose, according to a statement.
"The initiative not only opens the door for small and medium enterprises but also enables them to reach out to the global market for their indigenous electronic products," said ITI's Chairman and Managing Director R M Agarwal.
"IESA is deeply committed to developing India as a global hub for design-led manufacturing in intelligent electronics through its continued partnership with the industry, government, and academia," said Jitendra Chaddah, Chairman of IESA and Senior Director for strategy and operations at Intel India.
IESA a not-for-profit industry body that works towards enhancing and promoting made-in-India products for world markets.
ITI has manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, Naini, Rae Bareli, Mankapur and Palakkad along with an R&D centre in Bengaluru and eight regional offices at Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and New Delhi besides 17 area offices across the country. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:20 IST

Airbus delivers 1,000th A320neo family aircraft to IndiGo

Hamburg [Germany], Oct 11 (ANI): Planemaker Airbus has delivered the 1,000th A320neo Family aircraft.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:14 IST

Subway adds four new flavours to Loaded Signature Wraps as seasonal offer

New Delhi [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Subway® India has added four new desi flavours namely Mutton Keema, Chicken Seekh Masala, Soya Keema and Paneer Bhurji Masala to its Loaded Signature Wraps category for a limited period.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:12 IST

HCFI's Perfect Health Mela to focus on 'Fit Delhi, Fit India'

New Delhi [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): HCFI, a leading national non-profit organization, announced the theme for its flagship event, the Perfect Health Mela 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:10 IST

JSW Steel crude steel production down by 8 pc in Q2 FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): JSW Steel, the flagship business of 14 billion dollar JSW Group, on Friday reported 8 per cent decline in crude steel production to 3.84 million tonnes in the April to June quarter of the current financial year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:38 IST

Prestige Group unveils the 4th edition of KEYS - Their...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): There's more reason to celebrate this festive season. KEYS 2019 - the 4th edition of Prestige Group's much-awaited annual property expo is back! And taking place for the first time across five cities in South India, namely Bengaluru, Ch

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:36 IST

Halonix becomes the first brand to launch Inverter LED Battens

New Delhi [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Halonix launches yet another innovation in the LED lights segment by introducing Inverter LED Battens with up to four hours of back-up.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:23 IST

Auto sales plunge by over 22 pc in September, slide continues...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Domestic vehicle sales across all categories declined to 20,04,932 units during September, marking a fall of 22.41 per cent from 25,84,062 units in the year-ago period, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:58 IST

Eupheus Learning and Pickatale bring famous classics to life

New Delhi [India] Oct 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Reading is important because it develops our thoughts, sharpens our minds and enhances our vocabulary and writing skills. In addition to Europe's leading and innovative book platform, Fiction Express; Eupheus Learning in partnership with Pickatale bri

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:58 IST

Schaeffler India's new initiative for Automotive Aftermarket

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schaeffler India's Automotive Aftermarket division announced the launch of a Mobile Training Centre which is called the REPXPERT Truck under the aegis of Schaeffler's REPXPERT service brand, in Delhi today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:16 IST

Total domestic auto sales witnessed dip of 22.41% in September 2019: SIAM

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The total domestic auto sales witnessed a dip of 22.41 per cent in September 2019 as compared to September 2018.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:07 IST

Muthoot Finance gets good ratings from three global agencies

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Muthoot Finance, the country's largest gold financing company in terms of loan portfolio, has obtained credit ratings from three global agencies as it prepares to access the debt market.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:02 IST

Pakistan ranks 110th among 141 countries on WEF's Global...

Geneva [Switzerland], Oct 11 (ANI): A report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) says that Pakistan has slipped three places and now ranks 110th among 141 countries on the international organisation's annual Global Competitiveness Index (GCI).

Read More
iocl