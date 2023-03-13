J-K plans massive oilseed cultivation to boost edible oil sector

Jammu and Kashmir [India], March 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's oil industry would be witnessing a significant transformation with the implementation of initiatives under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) by the Agriculture Production Department.

The recent release of the final report by the Apex Committee, headed by Mangla Rai, Former DG ICAR, has charted out the roadmap for the implementation of 29 projects under HADP.

Significantly, among the approved projects, the promotion of oilseed cultivation has been given due consideration. The oilseed project included several interventions aimed at increasing oilseed production and productivity, with an estimated annual output worth Rs 1290 crore, a statement from J-K administration said on Monday.

Additional Chief Secretary of, the Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir's edible oil industry is about to receive a significant boost.

The department will be implementing a multifaceted initiative aimed at promoting oilseed cultivation in the region with a project outlay of Rs 31 crore.

This three-year project is expected to create more job opportunities and contribute towards the overall economic growth of the region, the statement said.

Pertinently, oilseed production is an essential sector of agriculture in India, contributing significantly to the country's economy

India is one of the largest producers of oilseeds in the world, with an annual production of around 37-38 million metric tons. However, despite this, India is the largest importer of vegetable oils followed by the US and China.



Jammu and Kashmir is known for its diverse agro-climatic conditions that provide a suitable environment for the cultivation of various crops, including oilseeds.

J-K intends to bring 210,000 hectare under oilseed cultivation from the current 140,000 hectare over the next three years, it added

About 202.500 hectare shall be covered under rapeseed and mustard cultivation and 75,000 hectare shall be covered under sesame seed cultivation.

Besides, 70,000 hectare of additional areas shall be covered in potential oilseed districts like Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Rajouri, Reasi, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Budgam, and Ganderbal and districts like Shopian, Bandipora, Ramban, and Doda, by utilizing fallow lands, culturable wastelands and leveraging increased cropping intensity apart from promoting intercropping systems.

The total requirement of edible oils in the UT is Rs 14.20 lakh quintal, whereas the UT produces only 3.36 lakh quintal. Hence, this initiative is crucial for the region's food security and economic growth.

As part of the project, farmers will receive 50 per cent assistance with a subsidy ceiling of Rs 4000 per cent per quintal for purchasing high-yielding varieties of mustard and rapeseed.

Similarly, a 50 per cent subsidy with a ceiling of Rs 8000 per quintal will be provided to beneficiaries for procuring hybrid rapeseed, mustard, and improved varieties of sesame seed.

Additionally, to improve the seed replacement rate of oil seeds, a 50 per cent subsidy with a ceiling of Rs 2,500 per cent per quintal will be provided for producing foundation and certified seeds to boost productivity and promote area expansion.

The project is expected to lead to a net increase in the return to farmers by 10-12 per cent and a reduction in input costs by 15-20 per cent, besides creating thousands of jobs and hundreds of enterprises. (ANI)

