J Mitra & Co Awarded India's greatest brand award at the Asian Business and Social Summit 2019

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:01 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's leading in-vitro diagnostics company, J Mitra and Co has been conferred the title of India's Greatest Brand 2018-19, and Jatin Mahajan, the managing director of the company has been conferred the title of India's Greatest Leader 2018-19.
The awards were given out to J Mitra and Company by Hon'ble Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment - Ramdas Athawale at the Asian Business and Social Summit organised by AsiaOne& URS Media.
The high-level business and social summit discussed and celebrated the emergence of India as a leading global economy, and notable Indian, Asian and world leaders were felicitated. The event was instrumental in bringing iconic, powerful, and emerging brands and leaders on a common platform.
Earlier, in July, J Mitra & Company was awarded for innovation and research in Healthcare at the 7th Global Healthcare Excellence Awards 2019. This prestigious award was given out to J Mitra & Co by the Hon'ble Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey.
J Mitra & Co is a research-based biotechnology company that has been driving innovation in the healthcare (diagnostics) space since 1969. With over 55 patents to its credit which is the highest in its segment, J Mitra and Co has been constantly innovating to bring cost effective potent solutions for the global healthcare industry.
J Mitra's latest innovation is India's first portable diagnostic solution - the iQuant immunoassay analyzer. Launched in collaboration with IIT Madras' HTIC (Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre), this portable state-of-the-art Fluorescence Immunoassay Analyzer provides quantitative and qualitative determination of blood test parameter - that includes TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone), T3 (Tri-iodo thyronine), T4 (Thyroxin), Vitamin D, Dengue NS1 Antigen, Dengue IgM, Dengue IgG and HbA1c test. With this innovation, various highly-active and sought-after diagnostic solutions are now available across the country and in the remotest of locations at the fraction of a cost.
"We are a social profitable organisation. Social innovation is the driving force behind our endeavours and initiatives. We manufacture innovative, path-breaking products that greatly influence the detection and diagnostic process, hasten the treatment and cure process - catalysing a healthier India, in line with government's healthcare-for-all initiative," said Jatin Mahajan, managing director, J Mitra.
This is a home-grown innovative solution - a 'completely Made-in-India' offering. While being the most cost-effective solution available in the market today, what sets it apart is the fact that it is completely portable. It can be carried with ease and has a self-sustaining power supply. It is thus quite suited for Indian conditions, especially for remote and electricity-dark areas.
iocl