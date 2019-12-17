Jackky Bhagnani's music label Jjust Music releases Ammy Virk's Haaye Ve

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Qismat' sensation Ammy Virk's new song is out. The song titled 'Haaye Ve' is released under Jackky Bhagnani's label called Jjust Music.

The romantic soulful song is definitely going to be a new anthem for romantic hearts. Jjust Music which is only getting stronger with every new song has become the new platform for music lovers. With this new collaboration, the music label is all set to lure in music lovers in Punjab.

Ammy, who is a sensation in the land of the five rivers, is certain that tying up with Jjust Music will make sure that his song reaches every corner of the country.

"'Haaye Ve' is a very special song that evokes many emotions. I wanted music lovers to listen to it before the end of this year. I couldn't have asked for a better collaboration than with Jjust Music and Jackky paaji for this song. I hope this is just the start of our journey and we have lots more to offer in the future", said Ammy.

Ammy's earlier song 'Qismat' was a runaway hit and both Jjust Music and Ammy Virk hope this one will top the charts too.

