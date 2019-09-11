Jaipur based ed-tech company Tinkerly inks MoU with CIE, Delhi University

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jaipur based ed-tech company, Tinkerly (Elation Edtech Pvt. Ltd.) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Institute of Education (CIE) now known as the Department of Education of the University of Delhi, to nurture and promote creative and innovative mind-sets in schools.

The MoU was signed by CIE Delhi Dean and Head of the Department, Dr Namita Ranganathan, and Managing Director, Tinkerly, Vivek Pathak in presence of an associate professor, Dr Alka Behari and other representatives from Tinkerly.

The agreement, in the form of a MoU, formalises the mutual interaction and strengthens the relationship between Tinkerly and CIE at the strategic and working level, focusing on the development of students, the interaction between students and teachers and the manner in which innovation lab is set up in schools by Tinkerly to establish and promote the ecosystem of innovation at various levels - schools, education research institutes etc.

According to the MoU, Tinkerly will support CIE with innovative teaching aides, equipment and tech platform to establish an Innovation Lab on campus and CIE will provide its academic expertise and resources to measure the impact and scope of the same in the schools at various levels.

"We are very happy at the Department of Education that we have been able to get into an alliance with Tinkerly. Both our organisations seem to be working towards a common goal - making science learning and teaching more effective and process-based. The pedagogic stance of STEM (An acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths), when combined with the constructivist approach of Science teaching, would it is expected to create more enriched learning experiences for students in science classrooms", said Dr Ranganathan.

"We are thankful to team Tinkerly for engaging with our students & teachers and our community of science pedagogues. We hope this alliance will be mutually beneficial to both parties. Our science teachers were very happy with the training inputs given by the team. We will fulfill the mandate given to us to the best of our ability", she added.

Tinkerly is an education technology company that has benefitted 75,000 plus students across 180 plus schools in India via its various STEM solutions such as Innovation Lab, Tinkering Lab, STEM education Kits, etc.

The Innovation Lab (TIL) program blends with the school's existing lesson plan and allows teachers to practically demonstrate typical concepts of science in the classroom. The program uses a well-researched 5D (See, Touch, Feel, Perform and Understand) pedagogy, which complements experiential learning.

21st-century kids need learning suitable for the 21st-century challenges and TIL is the future of how GenZ is going to be taught and to learn, in an environment that fosters creativity and boosts their intelligence.

"The Department of Education, University of Delhi, earlier known as CIE, is perhaps the first major and the best institution of professional learning and research in Education that was established since independence. Maulana Azad visualized the function of it not merely to turn out teachers who will be 'model teachers', but to evolve into a research centre for solving new educational problems of the country", said Vivek Pathak, Managing Director, Tinkerly.

"The Department has shaped its unique philosophy, which also finds reflection in all its programs. I am glad that we have joined hands to support our mission to enable and inspire innovators of tomorrow by connecting STEM dots in global K12 education. This association will bring significant developments in STEM pedagogy, technology in education and curriculum of education colleges for 21st Century", he added.

While Govt of India is all set to bring out a New Education Policy into action, such alliance will open gates for more industry-academia partnerships in education research meeting the changing dynamics of the 21st century requirements with regards to quality education, innovation and research, aiming to make India a knowledge superpower by equipping its students with the necessary skills and knowledge and to eliminate the shortage of manpower in science, technology, academics and industry.

