Signing of MoU between Tinkerly and CIE, University of Delhi
Signing of MoU between Tinkerly and CIE, University of Delhi

Jaipur based ed-tech company Tinkerly inks MoU with CIE, Delhi University

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:08 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jaipur based ed-tech company, Tinkerly (Elation Edtech Pvt. Ltd.) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Institute of Education (CIE) now known as the Department of Education of the University of Delhi, to nurture and promote creative and innovative mind-sets in schools.
The MoU was signed by CIE Delhi Dean and Head of the Department, Dr Namita Ranganathan, and Managing Director, Tinkerly, Vivek Pathak in presence of an associate professor, Dr Alka Behari and other representatives from Tinkerly.
The agreement, in the form of a MoU, formalises the mutual interaction and strengthens the relationship between Tinkerly and CIE at the strategic and working level, focusing on the development of students, the interaction between students and teachers and the manner in which innovation lab is set up in schools by Tinkerly to establish and promote the ecosystem of innovation at various levels - schools, education research institutes etc.
According to the MoU, Tinkerly will support CIE with innovative teaching aides, equipment and tech platform to establish an Innovation Lab on campus and CIE will provide its academic expertise and resources to measure the impact and scope of the same in the schools at various levels.
"We are very happy at the Department of Education that we have been able to get into an alliance with Tinkerly. Both our organisations seem to be working towards a common goal - making science learning and teaching more effective and process-based. The pedagogic stance of STEM (An acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths), when combined with the constructivist approach of Science teaching, would it is expected to create more enriched learning experiences for students in science classrooms", said Dr Ranganathan.
"We are thankful to team Tinkerly for engaging with our students & teachers and our community of science pedagogues. We hope this alliance will be mutually beneficial to both parties. Our science teachers were very happy with the training inputs given by the team. We will fulfill the mandate given to us to the best of our ability", she added.
Tinkerly is an education technology company that has benefitted 75,000 plus students across 180 plus schools in India via its various STEM solutions such as Innovation Lab, Tinkering Lab, STEM education Kits, etc.
The Innovation Lab (TIL) program blends with the school's existing lesson plan and allows teachers to practically demonstrate typical concepts of science in the classroom. The program uses a well-researched 5D (See, Touch, Feel, Perform and Understand) pedagogy, which complements experiential learning.
21st-century kids need learning suitable for the 21st-century challenges and TIL is the future of how GenZ is going to be taught and to learn, in an environment that fosters creativity and boosts their intelligence.
"The Department of Education, University of Delhi, earlier known as CIE, is perhaps the first major and the best institution of professional learning and research in Education that was established since independence. Maulana Azad visualized the function of it not merely to turn out teachers who will be 'model teachers', but to evolve into a research centre for solving new educational problems of the country", said Vivek Pathak, Managing Director, Tinkerly.
"The Department has shaped its unique philosophy, which also finds reflection in all its programs. I am glad that we have joined hands to support our mission to enable and inspire innovators of tomorrow by connecting STEM dots in global K12 education. This association will bring significant developments in STEM pedagogy, technology in education and curriculum of education colleges for 21st Century", he added.
While Govt of India is all set to bring out a New Education Policy into action, such alliance will open gates for more industry-academia partnerships in education research meeting the changing dynamics of the 21st century requirements with regards to quality education, innovation and research, aiming to make India a knowledge superpower by equipping its students with the necessary skills and knowledge and to eliminate the shortage of manpower in science, technology, academics and industry.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:53 IST

Amit Sharma created history: Got 6 world records in IT

New Delhi [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amit Sharma, a Delhi resident, and owner of Cheapflightsall.com created history by making world's biggest static website - Cheapflightsall.com and has registered his name in six different records: Limca Book of Records 2019, International Book of Records 2018,

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:51 IST

deAsra presents Entrepreneur Excellence Awards 2019 and...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): deAsra Foundation, a not for profit organization, is on a mission to provide a support ecosystem for small businesses to start and grow.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:32 IST

Equity indices in the green, Yes Bank and Tata Motors in focus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 11 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices gained marginally during early hours on Wednesday as value buying saw metal and auto stocks lead the gainers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:54 IST

Manipal Executive Education partners ICAI to launch General...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Institute of Chartered Accountants in collaboration with Manipal Executive Education, a business unit of Manipal Global, launched residential three weeks General Management Program.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:37 IST

Magictap launches "Magictap.events"- India's first online...

New Delhi [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Magictap has launched India's first online booking platform "Magictap.events" to hire event technology experiences.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:26 IST

M3M Foundation joins hands with Aide et Action

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of International Day of Charity, M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group has collaborated with an international development organisation, Aide et Action to establish - iMpower, a project which aims at the upliftment of workf

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:18 IST

Automation can kick-start growth for floundering FMCG brands

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Automation, digitisation and advanced analytics are changing the business landscape in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:49 IST

CETPA announces customised corporate training programs to train...

Roorkee (Uttarakhand)/ Lucknow/Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept11(ANI/BusinessWire India): Noida-headquartered CETPA Infotech, the leader in training, development and placement services has unveiled their plans to expand into the corporate training domain to the bridge competency gap towards buil

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:46 IST

Hospital Cash Cover from Bajaj Finserv: A smart way to meet your...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): One buys a health insurance policy to meet the expenses of hospitalisation but at times, the policy that one opts does not cover the entire cost of hospitalisation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:45 IST

Cognate Health Services - Transforming health care services in India

New Delhi [India] Sept 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Health is the actual wealth, but we hardly value it till the time sickness comes. People don't pay attention to their health issues unless the symptom becomes critical and drags them to the hospital.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 17:57 IST

Flipkart onboards 27,000 kirana dealers ahead of festive season

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has onboarded nearly 27,000 'kirana' stores across 700 cities to its pan-India supply chain, helping it reach out to lakhs of new consumers during the upcoming festive season.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:53 IST

BFSI ranks on top with discrepancy ratio in employee background...

New Delhi [India], Sep 10 (ANI): The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector has the highest discrepancy ratio in employee background verifications compared to other industries, according to the 5th annual trend report of AuthBridge Research Services released on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl