Somany said Jaitley was a key architect of major economic reforms.

Jaitley leaves a mark on India's economic policy-making: FICCI

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) mourned the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday, saying he has left an indelible mark on economic policy-making of the country.
'The business and entrepreneurial community of India will always miss him," said FICCI president Sandip Somany. "As a key architect of major economic reforms, Jaitley considerably strengthened the foundation for India's sustained growth over the medium to long term."
The former Finance Minister believed that public and private sectors must work together to help create a growth trajectory so that the benefits of development reach all corners of the country. He believed it is extremely important to blend reforms with last-mile benefits added to make them politically palatable, said Somany.
"His commitment to inclusive growth and development was reflected in a series of measures that were taken by the NDA government in its previous term during which Jaitley left an indelible mark on economic policy-making for the country," said the FICCI president.
Somany said Jaitley had a deep desire for India to be counted as a developed nation and a happy society where ease-of-living can be felt by people from all walks of life. "His tragic demise is a great shock and setback for all of us at FICCI." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:03 IST

