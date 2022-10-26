Jakson Green to invest Rs 22,400 crore to develop green hydrogen plant in Rajasthan

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Jakson Green has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan government to invest about Rs 22,400 crore in the state to set up green hydrogen and green ammonia project in phases.

The company also said it would create 32,000 jobs over various stages of the project.

The company said it would set up a 3,65,000 tonne per annum green hydrogen and green ammonia plant along with an integrated hybrid renewable power complex in a phase-wise manner. The project is expected to generate over 32,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across various phases of the scale-up, planned between 2023 and 2028.

It said that the Government of Rajasthan would facilitate Jakson Green in obtaining necessary registrations, approvals, clearances, and provide incentives, among others.



The agreement was signed by Vish Iyer, Global Chief Commercial Officer, Jakson Green, and Bhaskar S Sawant, Principal Secretary of Energy, the government of Rajasthan.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskar S Sawant, Principal Secretary of Energy, Rajasthan, said, "It has been proved again that Rajasthan is the most ideal destination for investments in the new energy transition. This agreement with Jakson Green is further testimony to the state's investor centric policies."

Jakson Green is the new energy transition platform backed by India-headquartered Infrastructure and Renewables major - Jakson Group.

Founding Promoter, Managing Director and CEO of Jakson Green, said "Given our strong focus on technology and execution, with a proven team that has delivered over 10GW of green energy assets across 26 countries, we are confident of delivering a state-of-the-art green ammonia and green hydrogen facility in Rajasthan. We truly appreciate the Government of Rajasthan for this partnership and for demonstrating their vision in positioning the state as a favoured green hydrogen hub by extending their utmost co-operation to our project."

The company said it had recently announced its global ambitions to be a leading developer and integrator of green hydrogen and green ammonia assets across select geographies. It is eyeing a play in the independent hydrogen and ammonia production and electrolyser manufacturing space in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The firm is actively developing a pipeline of renewable energy, green hydrogen and green ammonia projects, both in India and abroad. (ANI)

