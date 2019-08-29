Jan Ashirwaad Yatra gets a rousing welcome at Sadar Bazaar

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 29(ANI/NewsVoir): Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is undertaking 'Jan Ashirwaad yatra' to repeat the historic victory of general elections 2019 in the upcoming state polls.

Gurugram residents welcomed the Chief Minister with open arms. Under the leadership of social activist Bodh Raj Sikri, BJP workers and supporters showered flowers at the rally when it reached Sadar Bajaar.

Party workers were elated at the striking down of article 370and the moment Chief Minister's Yatra convoy reached they erupted in deafening cheers. They shouted slogans of praise for the Chief Minister and Acting President BJP, J.P. Nadda.

"All eyes are fixated at Gurugram, we are all aware of the problems faced by Millennium City and its residents. The BJP government has taken several steps to ensure the eradication of these troubles and the Chief Minister has vowed to walk the extra mile. The city and the state needs leaders of his calibre and BJP will for sure emerge victorious in the upcoming elections," said Bodh Raj Sikri.

"Sadar Bajaar is close to my heart, I was born here and have grown up in these streets so I understand the problems faced by the locals of the area. Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned the concept of 'New India'; I have joined politics to help in this endeavour by developing a new Gurugram," he added.

He said that the next five years would be crucial in the advancement of the state. Our Chief Minister is a man of principles and he has run a corruption free government.

We would follow this model while thinking of the solution to decongest the roads of Gurugram. By talking about his intent to help in the development of Gurugram, Sikri subtly conveyed his intentions with the Party High Command. He got himself enrolled in the Beyond 75 Mission of BJP.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

