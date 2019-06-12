Japan to invest Rs 13,000 crore in north-eastern states

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Japan has decided to invest about Rs 13,000 crore in several ongoing as well as new projects in different states of the north-eastern region, the government said on Wednesday.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh appreciated the Japanese contribution for development and transformation of the northeastern region in the past three to four years, according to an official statement.

New areas of collaboration will be sought which could possibly include bamboo-related projects, said Singh after meeting the Japanese delegation led by Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu.

Other projects in which Japan will collaborate include Guwahati water supply and sewage projects in Assam, northeast road network connectivity improvement project spread over Assam and Meghalaya, northeast network connectivity improvement project in Meghalaya, biodiversity conservation and forest management project in Sikkim, sustainable forest management project in Tripura, technical cooperation project for sustainable agriculture and irrigation in Mizoram, and forest management project in Nagaland. (ANI)

