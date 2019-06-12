Jitendra Singh with Japan's Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Jitendra Singh with Japan's Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Japan to invest Rs 13,000 crore in north-eastern states

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 17:25 IST

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Japan has decided to invest about Rs 13,000 crore in several ongoing as well as new projects in different states of the north-eastern region, the government said on Wednesday.
Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh appreciated the Japanese contribution for development and transformation of the northeastern region in the past three to four years, according to an official statement.
New areas of collaboration will be sought which could possibly include bamboo-related projects, said Singh after meeting the Japanese delegation led by Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu.
Other projects in which Japan will collaborate include Guwahati water supply and sewage projects in Assam, northeast road network connectivity improvement project spread over Assam and Meghalaya, northeast network connectivity improvement project in Meghalaya, biodiversity conservation and forest management project in Sikkim, sustainable forest management project in Tripura, technical cooperation project for sustainable agriculture and irrigation in Mizoram, and forest management project in Nagaland. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 16:42 IST

Economic Advisory Council to PM refutes Arvind Subramanian's GDP claim

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister on Wednesday refuted the claim by former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian that the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate was overestimated by 2.5 per cent between 2011-12 and 2016-17.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 16:40 IST

Equities end three days of rally, Sensex falls by 194 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended three days of the rally on Wednesday with selling pressure witnessed in banking, auto and realty stocks.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 16:05 IST

Mindtree independent directors term L&T's takeover offer fair...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): IT major Mindtree's independent directors said on Wednesday that engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro's offer of Rs 980 per share for the IT company's equity appears to be fair, reasonable and in accordance with the market regulator's takeover ru

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 14:21 IST

IDBI Bank Ltd. enters into standalone health insurance tie-up...

New Delhi [India] June 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): IDBI Bank Ltd. and Max Bupa, a Standalone Health Insurer (SAHI), signed a Bancassurance corporate agency agreement on June 1, 2019. It is the first time that IDBI Bank has been on-boarded as a corporate agent for a SAHI partner under open architectur

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 14:08 IST

Policybazaar study: Millennials prefer buying Rs 5 lac+ health cover

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): A recent survey conducted by Policybazaar.com indicates that millennials between the age-group of 22-35 years have a better assessment of their protection needs when it comes to buying health covers which shields them adequately.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 14:06 IST

Infosys selected by Posti as key digital transformation...

Helsinki [Finland], June 12 (ANI): IT major Infosys said on Wednesday it has been selected by Finnish postal service Posti as a strategic partner for the digital transformation of its business and IT services.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 13:12 IST

Bold reform measures required for higher growth trajectory: FICCI

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Bold reform measures are required to overcome existing challenges and push the economy to a higher growth trajectory, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:40 IST

Bajaj Finserv prescribes hassle-free finance for doctors

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As a doctor, your responsibilities are many and your working hours can be erratic, especially if you run your own practice. As you do not have the fixed working hours of someone with a 9-5 desk job, you may not be able to give enough thou

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:17 IST

EU formally blocks Thyssenkrupp-Tata Steel joint venture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Tata Steel said on Wednesday the European Commission has formally announced its decision to prohibit its proposed European steel joint venture with Thyssenkrupp AG.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 11:34 IST

PwC quits as statutory auditors of Reliance Capital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital's statutory auditor Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (PwC) has resigned with effect from Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 10:30 IST

Equities trade lower in early session, Nifty around 11,900

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on Wednesday, tracking muted global cues ahead of the release of key macroeconomic data on industrial growth and inflation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 10:09 IST

Nurture Merit launches MyCollegeCutoff.com to help students find...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): If you thought clearing undergraduate entrance exams like CET, NEET, JEE, is tough, try finding colleges and course branches where you can get admission to after clearing these entrance tests.

Read More
iocl