Jaquar Group open doors to Jaquar World, the flagship showroom in Moscow

New Delhi [India] March 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Leading complete bathroom and lighting solutions brand, Jaquar Group opened doors to its new flagship Jaquar World showroom in Moscow at Leninsky Prospekt - 85.
In the spotlight for bringing Indian manufacturing to the forefront on a global scale since the launch of its first Jaquar World in Singapore too, now, its 15th, in Moscow, the Jaquar Group has pioneered the immersive approach to its retail spaces globally through their company-owned showroom - Jaquar World.
Designed by the renowned Italian Danelon Meroni studio, the two-level display will present both new and classic collections under the Jaquar Group luxury and premium brands, Artize and Jaquar, respectively.
The idea behind the interactive space demonstrates the possibilities and features from the contemporary Jaquar and Artize bathroom products and solutions. Employing a human-connect between design and functionality, the Danelon Meroni studio has designed the perfect experiential blend between art and shopping for customers.
Jaquar World is a design studio that includes a plethora of choices in bathroom products and its latest bath innovations. It offers a unique complete bathroom solutions showroom developed by the Jaquar Group, where customers could walk in; conceptualize their own bathroom concept and seek professional inputs in design.
Present across cities such as London, Milan, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and more, the next Jaquar World is set to open in Leeds, United Kingdom.
"We pride ourselves on our ability to anticipate and always deliver beyond our client's expectations, providing them with state-of-the-art, complete bathroom solutions. It is our honour to be launching our 15th Jaquar World in the iconic landmark city of Moscow. Designed by the famous Danelon Meroni design studio the showroom will inspire and excite our discerning patrons with the vast product ranges from Artize and Jaquar that are on display", said Rajesh Mehra, Director, and Promoter, Jaquar.
The new Jaquar World at Leninsky Prospekt - 85 offers an extensive selection of luxury and premium showering and bath ware solutions such as bath fittings, wellness solutions, sanitary ware, showering concepts, flushing systems, shower enclosures, hot water solutions, and accessories.
Customers can also seek consultation with the brand experts and specialist consultants to help steer them through the process of designing their bath spaces from conception to delivery. Enlisting the impressive suite of services provided by all Jaquar Worlds to customers:
* Complete Bathroom Solutions
* Expert Advice
* Design Consultation
* Unmatched Customer Service
* Wide Range of Products and Concepts
