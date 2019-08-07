Marwan Boodai
Marwan Boodai

Jazeera Airways announces 335 per cent growth in 1H 19 net profits

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jazeera Airways today announced its financial and operational results for the first half of the year (1H 2019), reporting KD 6.2 million in net profit, up 335.1 per cent from KD 1.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, and a 20.06 per cent growth in number of passengers.
The company's operating revenue increased by 37.4 per cent to KD 47.3 million, while operating profit increased by 391.6 per cent to KD 6.6 million.
In the second quarter, the company reported KD 4.8 million in net profit, up 171.2 per cent from KD 1.8 million in the second quarter of 2018, and a 12.0 per cent growth in the number of passengers.
Operating revenue increased by 29.5 per cent to KD 26 million and operating profit increased by 169.8 per cent to KD 4.8 million, while aircraft utilization increased by 2.2 per cent to 14.8 hours and yield increased by 11.5 per cent to KD 45.6 during second quarters of 2019.
1H 2019 financial and operational highlights:
* Operating revenue: KD47.3 million, up 37.4 per cent from 1H 2018
* Operating profit: KD6.6 million, up 391.6 per cent from 1H 2018
* Net profit: KD6.2 million, up 335.1 per cent from 1H 2018
* Passengers: 1.1 million up 20.6 per cent from 1H 2018
2Q 2019 financial and operational highlights:
* Operating revenue: KD 26 million, up 29.5 per cent from 2Q 2018
* Operating profit: KD 4.8 million, up 169.8 per cent from 2Q 2018
* Net profit: KD 4.8 million, up 171.2 per cent from 2Q 2018
* Passengers: 549,055 up 12 per cent from 2Q 2018
* Fleet utilization: 14.8 hours, up 2.2 per cent from 2Q 2018
* Load factor: 77.6 per cent, up 3.9 per cent from 2Q 2018
* Yield: KD 45.6, up 11.5 per cent from 2Q 2018
"Jazeera Airways continues to perform positively as it further expands its network of destinations and grows its fleet with new three A320neo aircraft to be delivered in the second half of the year. We launched a new route to the popular summer destination, Bodrum, and celebrated the first year anniversary of the Jazeera Terminal (T5). We also launched the first-ever onboard convenience store, adding more value to passengers when flying with Jazeera Airways", said Marwan Boodai, Jazeera Airways Chairman.
The airline served over 1.1 million passengers through T5 since it became operational in May 2018. Its daily flights to Istanbul moved to the new international airport and new flights were added to serve the Sabiha Gokcen International Airport in Istanbul as well as Bodrum, Turkey.
"Our overwhelming focus on our customers by operating routes of their choice at very affordable prices, and making operational excellence as the cornerstone of our business, is the DNA of Jazeera Airways. We ruthlessly eliminate wasteful processes and cost, and pass on the benefit to our customers as lower fares", said Rohit Ramachandran, Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer.
Outlook for 2019
Jazeera Airways prepares to launch new routes in Q3 and Q4, starting with flights to the British capital, London, on October 2019. The airline will also take delivery of three new A320neo aircraft.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:01 IST

RBI cuts repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.4 pc, reduces growth...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cut repo rate for the fourth consecutive time this calendar year to 5.4 per cent from the current 5.75 per cent amid low inflation, faltering economic growth and uncertain global scenario.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:51 IST

Check your pre-approved offer and avail a personal loan from...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To compliment your fast-paced lifestyle and help you have the means to access all the things you like, financial institutions today offer something called pre-approved offers on loans and other financial products.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:02 IST

CIO Dimension empowering smarter conversation between...

New Delhi [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): India stands to become one of the largest growth engines in the world and its economy is expected to become a USD 5 trillion by 2024-25. To reach this goal, organizations would need to embrace innovation-driven by advance-tech such as IoT, artificial intelli

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:53 IST

GIC to invest Rs 4,400 crore in IRB Infrastructure's road business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): IRB Infrastructure Developers has signed binding definitive agreements with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC for a total investment of up to Rs 4,400 crore, including the funding of future construction costs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:52 IST

RBI cuts repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.4 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cut repo rate for the fourth consecutive time this calendar year to 5.4 per cent from the current 5.75 per cent amid low inflation, faltering economic growth and uncertain global scenario.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:28 IST

JewelMaze raises USD 4 million from Brand Capital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): JewelMaze, an online fast-fashion jewellery marketplace has raised USD 4 million from Brand Capital, the strategic investment arm of Bennett Coleman and Co Ltd. The business has grown for the past two years and the fund infusion will pro

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:21 IST

Cadbury's 'Purple Heart' campaign takes on cyber bullying

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cadbury Dairy Milk, India's favourite chocolate brand, recently announced the launch of #HeartTheHate campaign, against cyber-bullying in the run-up to this year's Friendship Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:40 IST

Tata Steel calls off plan to sell stake in southeast Asia...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Tata Steel Ltd has called off plans to sell a majority stake in its southeast Asia steel business to China's state-run HBIS Group.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:35 IST

Equity indices in green ahead of RBI decision on key interest rates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone during early trading on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on key interest rates.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:16 IST

New Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 goes on sale in India, August 7, 2019,...

New Delhi [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group, India today announces that its newly launched Huawei Y9 Prime 201 will be exclusively available on Amazon.in starting 7th August at 12 Noon for prime customers under Freedom sale on the website. For regular customers, the prod

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:26 IST

OYO elevates Gaurav Ajmera to COO, India and South Asia

New Delhi [India] August 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, India's largest, world's 3rd largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes, living and workspaces, today announced the appointment of Gaurav Ajmera, as the Chief Operating Officer, India and South Asia, eff

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:20 IST

Reliance, BP to create major world-class fuels partnership for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): BP and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Tuesday announced that they have agreed to form a new joint venture that will include a retail service station network and aviation fuels business across India.

Read More
iocl