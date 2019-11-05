JA - Route Infographic
Jazeera Airways becomes first low-cost carrier to connect India to the UK

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:41 IST

Kuwait City (Kuwait) Nov 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kuwait's Jazeera Airways became the first low-cost carrier in the Middle East to fly to the United Kingdom with its first six-hour flight from Kuwait City to London Gatwick last week.
This route will provide better connectivity options for London-bound travellers from India where the airline presently operates out of five cities- Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kochi.
As an inaugural offer, Jazeera Airways is giving passengers 40 percent discount on both one- way and return Business Class tickets on London route. The airline has also launched a premium economy section for enhanced customer experience aboard the new A320neo aircraft.
To redeem their discount, passengers must enter the code LGW40 when booking their Business Class flight to and from London. The end-of-year offers on Business Class are valid for travel until December 15.
"With our new London route, travellers from our network in the Middle East and India will get more choice and greater value than ever before. For fifteen years, we have provided excellent service and low fares to our customers, and we're thrilled to take them further into Europe," said Rohit Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways.
The new service from London Gatwick will be four times weekly initially, and daily from December 2019 onwards. It will be operated in a three-class configuration: Business Class, a new Premium Economy Class and Economy Class.
Flights to and from London will have a business class offering passengers a 33-inch seat pitch, 50 kilograms in baggage allowance, dedicated check-in counters and passport control at the Jazeera Terminal 5, priority boarding and disembarking and a complimentary in-flight hot meal.
Premium Economy Class, exclusively available on the London route, offers 40 kilograms in baggage allowance, additional legroom with a 31-inch seat pitch, a middle seat that is kept free, dedicated check-in counters, priority boarding and a complimentary in-flight hot meal. Meanwhile Economy Class offers a 29-inch seat pitch and a variety of meal options from the Jazeera Cafe menu.
For Indian travellers Jazeera Airways will offer good connectivity starting with Delhi on Saturdays. Flying via Kuwait to London Gatwick Airport South Terminal where convenient access to the Gatwick Express train connects passengers direct to central London. Flights leave Delhi at 08.15 on Saturdays landing in Kuwait at 10.00 local time and connecting with the London flight at 11.00, arriving in London at 15.05.
Return flights are available on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays with lunchtime departures out of Gatwick and excellent connecting times in Kuwait, arriving in Delhi early morning the following day.
Prices for Delhi-London flights via Kuwait start from Rs 39,000 return in Economy Class, and Rs 1,20,000 return in Business Class.
Jazeera Airways Delhi-London flight schedule (local times):

Bookings for the Kuwait-London flights are available on the website via the JazeeraApp or from travel agents.
The JazeeraTerminalT5 provides passengers with the ease and comfort of travelling with 12check-incounters,eight self-check in kiosks, dedicated passport and security control procedures, duty free shops and restaurants, as well as free WiFi internet service available for passengers when boarding at the T5gates. T5 also has a dedicated number at 176 and HelpTeamon ground to respond to passengers' queries and guide them through the Terminal.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

iocl