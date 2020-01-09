Jazeera Airways brings more choices to value-conscious Indian travellers in 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost airline, operating out of five cities in India, announced a series of new services and fare categories applicable from 2020 that aim to give passengers more choices to customize their itinerary as per their needs and budget when travelling to the Middle East, Europe or Asia.

"As we continue to expand and offer our customers more places to visit, we are focusing as well on enabling them to choose how they want to travel," said Rohit Ramachandran, Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer, while speaking of the change in the airline's fares and services for 2020.

"Our new fare categories and services have been designed to make their journey with Jazeera Airways all the more personalized and enjoyable. We will be the first airline in the Middle East to offer a Priority Service they can pre-purchase online," added Ramachandran.

From January 8, 2020, Jazeera Airways passengers are able to choose from three fare categories in Economy Class: Light, Value or Extra, each providing them with a set of services to meet their needs.

Passengers of Economy Class Light, the lowest fare category, are allowed a carry-on and a small bag, and can add on the services they require for their travel itinerary.

Passengers of Economy Class Value are additionally allowed 20 kilograms in checked-in baggage allowance, while passengers of Economy Class Extra are allowed 30 kilograms in checked-in baggage allowance, priority check-in and the ability to choose from the Preferred Seats located on rows four to ten.

The new Priority Service provides passengers with a faster travel experience: access to Priority Check-in, Priority Baggage and Priority Boarding. Charges will be Rs 2,400 one-way and will be available at all airports. Passengers on connecting flights will pay Rs 3,550 for the one-way service for both flights.

When planning or managing their booking, passengers can choose a seat of their preference from a variety of options. Should they not reserve a seat ahead of the flight, a standard seat will be assigned to them at check-in.

Having moved to an all-Economy fleet configuration (except on Cairo flights), the new seat selection starts with Premium Seats located on rows one to three, which provides generous legroom with a 33-inch seat pitch.

Passengers of these rows also have a first selection from the Jazeera Cafe menu. As for the Preferred Seats, they are located on rows four to ten where they provide a 31-inch seat pitch and Economy Class Extra passengers can reserve it for free.

The Extra Legroom Seats are located on rows 11 and 12, giving passengers the maximum legroom in the 35 to 38-inch seat pitch. The Standard Seats with 28-30-inch seat pitch are located on rows 13 to 28 / 29 and are designed for the best comfort at a great value.

Passengers can also add on excess baggage whether at check-in and upon availability for Light travellers, or ahead of time for both Value and Extra travellers. They can also add on access to the Jazeera Business Lounge and a meal from Jazeera Cafe.

"Our customers can today enjoy great flexibility about the way they travel. They also have the choice to change their mind at the last minute and add on the service that best suits their needs," concluded Ramachandran.

Jazeera Airways presently operates out of five cities in India (Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kochi) and plans to launch more routes in the country even as it continues to provide better connectivity options to Indians travelling to Europe, Middle East, and Central Asia.

The airline recently became the first low-cost carrier in the Middle East to fly to the UK with a six-hour flight from Kuwait City to London Gatwick.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

