Jazzkirat unveils latest hit "Dhokha"

New Delhi [India] Dec 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Punjabi Singer Jazzkirat Singh has dropped his new single "Dhokha" via T-Series, the country's leading music company. Produced by Jazzkirat Singh himself, "Dhokha" is the fourth single from his debut album due out early next year.

"Dhokha" explores the young singer's remarkable talent for emotional story-telling through music. With an infectious melody and an undeniable hook, "Dhokha" acts as an exciting taste of what's to come from the artist.

"Dhokha" has already racked up more than 1 million global streams. The track is available on YouTube, Gaana.com, Jio Saavn, iTunes amazon music and Wynk.

Jazzkirat's "Dhokha" has become the latest sensation on TikTok & Twitter and trending at pace.

Non-Stop Success Journey:

While talking about his journey Jazzkirat said, "Initially, I was very skeptical about my decision about entering into the music industry. As singing is not a cake-walk but I was mentally prepared to face the upcoming challenges. And started working on every aspect of singing on my own. It is just my hard work and patience and also confidence which has lead my journey as an established singer."

Emerged as a winner singer:

Jazzkirat Singh has released four projects - Basically, Suit Punjabi, Baba Nanak and most recently Dhokha which have given him somewhat of a cult following. The young man has made a name for himself at major Delhi events.

It is said that - Music is the language that everyone understands. Well, in his case it's absolutely correct. Because his audience felt he has melodious vocals and this is the reason, after his very first track "Basically" his fans welcomed him with open arms.

His life has completely changed now. He further said, "With hard work and blessings of your elders, you can definitely gain success. In my case, my parents are my biggest support because both have been standing with me through all thick and thin. Yes, it's true that initially I wanted to join acting. But now the scenario has changed. Now I am taking formal training in singing as it has become my career and passion."

Jazzkirat Singh is from Delhi. his father is a businessman. He has a designer store in Karol Bagh by the name of Sahil Fashion Bazar. Apart from singing Jazzkirat helps his father in his business also. Although he wanted to join Bollywood, he got a chance to spread his wings in the world of music. And today he is very happy with his choices.

Caravan of his super hit tracks:

*His first track Basically was launched by Saga Music in 2018. It became an instant hit from its launching day. People appreciated this track a lot and Jazzkirat Singh become the new music sensation. After his first hit, he got associated with music mogul T-series.

*In 2018 his second track Punjabi Suit was also launched under the banner of T-series. This track also became a mega-hit and it has received more than 15 lakhs views till now.

*His third track Baba Nanak was launched last year in November under the banner of Shemaroo. It's a devotional song with soulful words and music. This too received a lot of appreciation from viewers.

*His fourth track Dhokha is a super-duper hit, which has been released under T-series banner.

His fifth track will release soon.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

