JCBL launches Destiny, the super-luxury travel coach at Prawaas 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): JCBL Limited, a name synonymous to building world-class mobility solutions, has recently launched its latest product Destiny, a super-luxury travel coach at Prawaas 2019, Navi Mumbai.

Distinguished ministers and dignitaries attended the second edition of the India International Bus and Car Travel Show, some of whom were - Nitin Gadkari - Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India and Shipping Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, A K Saseendran - Transport Minister of the 14th Kerala Legislative Assembly, Aditya Thackeray - President of Shiv Sena youth wing Yuva Sena and Arvind Ganpat Sawant - Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.

All the eminent attendees appreciated the latest luxury coach that is all set to create a new benchmark in the premium travel segment and assures to provide a superior experience, which will make every journey into a memorable excursion.

Destiny is a formulation of the state-of-the-art engineering that intelligently combines driving performance with unmatched luxury and comfort. Some significant features that make this super luxury bus a pride for its owner include high-quality exteriors with a seamless blend of elegant interiors.

The coach also has ergonomically designed seats that provide greater comfort and relaxation with the push button for incline and decline. It has 18 reclining berths and 9 business class executive seats, all of which provides a personalized experience and comfort. Every berth cabin is furnished with blinds for privacy and offers a personal space.

Moreover, all seats are geared with a USB port to charge electronic gadgets and a 19" LED Screen with top-quality headphones for personalised entertainment. Seats are also equipped with a customized sliding table which can be used for working on the laptop or having meals.

Features of Destiny:

* Reclining berth

* Curtains on every berth for privacy

* 19" LED Screens with headphones on every seat and berth

* USB charging sockets with every seat and berth

* Side rear view mirror

* Call bell with indication

* Shoes rack

* 3 CCTV cameras + DVR + Reverse parking camera with screen

* 9.5 m3 luggage capacity

* High quality paint with 3 years warranty

Destiny is designed to travel between cities in comfort and luxury. With ideal blend of personalized utility features, style and technology, its sure to become the numero uno choice for intercity travel.

This highly luxurious intercity coach makes even the longest journeys pleasurable and a traveller to fall in love with roads again.

"Destiny, the latest premium product from the JCBL Ltd is for individuals for whom travel is about smooth and comfortable journeys and not a mode of going from one point to another. This most advanced offering of the company is an ultimate amalgamation of luxury and convenience, for every individual passenger on it", said Rajinder Aggarwal, CMD, JCBL Group.

The other highlighting attributes of this super-luxury travel coach include fuel efficiency and reduced operational cost. Its BS-IV engine guarantees more power, fuel efficiency and a healthy environment. Also, since inception, safety has been a priority for the company; thus, this high-end model has gone through various tests to ensure a satisfactory journey. Apart from that, for passenger safety, the bus comes installed with 3 CCTV cameras. To render an easy and smooth ride, it has a 9.5 m3 luggage capacity and adequate legroom.

"Being in the space of manufacturing luxury buses for three decades, Destiny is designed and manufactured after extensive research and post numerous customer insights that indicated a need for such a vehicle", he added.

Another mentionable feature includes a spacious cabin with a separate door to enter for the driver. This provides the man behind the wheel to ride with full comfort, alertness and focus. The makers have also fitted an in-cabin cold and hot case for easy availability of travel-snacking munchies and food.

