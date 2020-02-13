JD Institute Bengaluru celebrates Wearable Art with the Whitefield Art Collective

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Feb 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): JD Institute of Fashion Technology, India's premier institute of art and design in collaboration with Whitefield Art Collective, the award-winning public art initiative, recently promoted 'Wearable Art' on February 7, 2020, at Sky Deck, VR Bengaluru.

This year, WAC encouraged creative explorations around the theme of sustainability through partnerships with leading Institutions and notable individuals from the artistic community.

Being an advocate of sustainability since 2014, JD was proud to be associated with the Whitefield Art Collective that gave a platform to the budding designers to present a one-of-a-kind fashion show and installations at the festival.

The installation created by the students reflected the trail of wastage left behind due to materials that are overlooked as pollution generating mechanisms.

The designs were covered with various everyday materials to denote the state of the destruction due to improper disposal. Along with these installations, each collection at the fashion show stood out for its innovative approach and execution of materials to create timeless apparel.

The platform showcased varied sustainable explorations that featured garments made out of hydroponic textiles, discarded materials, and also celebrated khadi in a modern way.

"It is a moment of pride for us to see our students shine. What is more important is their awareness of a sustainable environment and how better than to incorporate it with what you love? The textile sculptures created by our students under the guidance of Swiss artist and fashion designer Mariel Manuel has been fashioned out of materials often looked upon as waste and lifeless. The purpose of the installation is to create a dialogue to reflect on our city, nature and pay heed to the wastage that we as consumers leave behind. We realized the importance of sustainability back in 2014 and ensured that our goals are in line with a sustainable make in India concept", said Nealesh Dalal, Managing Trustee, JD Institute of Fashion Technology.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

