Jennifer Lopez wears platinum jewellery to the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Long statement earrings set in platinum are a popular trend on the red carpet as also recently seen on Lily Collins at the premiere of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (April 24th) and Kylie Jenner and Celine Dion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala (May 6th).

Rare and precious, platinum jewellery is truly a perennial red-carpet favourite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create masterpieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone.

Platinum is one of the rarest metals and always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

