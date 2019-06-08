Jennifer Lopez Wears Platinum Jewellery from Harry Winston to the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards
Jennifer Lopez Wears Platinum Jewellery from Harry Winston to the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

Jennifer Lopez wears platinum jewellery to the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:02 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Long statement earrings set in platinum are a popular trend on the red carpet as also recently seen on Lily Collins at the premiere of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (April 24th) and Kylie Jenner and Celine Dion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala (May 6th).
Rare and precious, platinum jewellery is truly a perennial red-carpet favourite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create masterpieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone.
Platinum is one of the rarest metals and always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:39 IST

Kanpur-based Jeeto Detergent reveals plans to ace the detergent sector

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The detergent segment has been witnessing a decisive shift in recent years. Many new brands are trying to disrupt the market with their products and a unique brand voice.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:35 IST

Sharda Hospital launches Project Arogya to spread awareness...

New Delhi [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sharda Hospital, a state-of-the-art super-speciality hospital, is a premium model of healthcare extending medical services at par with global excellence, flagged off a 'Breast Cancer Detection Mammography Van' on 8th June in the presence of P K Gupta, Chancello

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:09 IST

Balet - An unparalleled business opportunity promising more than...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Balet, one of the leading manufacturers and traders of high-quality leather and non-leather products for men and women, today announced a strategic franchise growth initiative with aggressive store expansion plans across India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:52 IST

WUD organizes a seminar to bring into focus Higher Education in Art

New Delhi [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Great Minds in the world of Art came together to discuss the issues and challenges faced by Art Education in the face of an evolving ecosystem that is majorly influenced by technology, society and demographics.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:16 IST

ANZ and Embassy Office Parks collaborate to boost primary...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ANZ, one of the world's largest multi-national banks, and Embassy Office Parks, India's first and only listed REIT, have come together to support primary education among local communities in the vicinity of their workplaces.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:36 IST

First-ever Global Indian Business Excellence Awards launched in...

New Delhi [India] June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The number of Indian businesses investing in the UK has grown over the years, including a considerable jump of the previous year, despite Brexit uncertainties.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:18 IST

IIIT-Naya Raipur commences admissions for M Tech Programme

New Delhi [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR), a State University (recognized by UGC), has commenced admissions for its M Tech programmes in Communication and Signal Processing, VLSI and Embedded System, Information Security and Data

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:05 IST

Bharatpe appoints former IKEA Marketing Leader as its Marketing Head

New Delhi [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): BharatPe - Truly 'Indian' Fintech Company serving the offline retailers and businesses through UPI payments, lending, and other financial services, has announced the appointment of Abhishek Shah as the Marketing Head. In his previous roles, Abhishek played a

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:38 IST

Aakash Live students shine in NEET 2019

New Delhi [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of NEET (The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) 2019 that was held on May 5th, 2019. Aakash Digital students performed exceedingly well with S Mageswari from Hyderabad bagging AIR 30 (SC). She was

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 06:06 IST

MCA, SEBI sign MoU for data exchange

New Delhi [India], Jun 8 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for data exchange between the two regulatory organisations here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 22:07 IST

Cong deserves Leader of Opposition post in Lok Sabha: Abhishek...

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Rajya Sabha member and senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Friday said that the Leader of Opposition position should be allotted to the Congress party in the Lok Sabha.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 19:18 IST

Punjabi music industry breaking stereotypes

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] June 7(ANI/NewsVoir): It is said that music is a powerful medicine, it heals the soul, and these words cannot be overstated when it comes to Sheenu, who has made a debut in the music industry with her song, 'Chann Makhna', a feel good Punjabi wedding number.

Read More
iocl