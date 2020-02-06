JET unveils Klasoo and Yunik at Auto Expo 2020

Nasik (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): JET Jitendra New EV Tech is all set to make its presence in the Electric Motor-Cycle category after the successful launch of the scooters Jet 250 and JMT 1000 HS.

The company was incorporated in 2016 and had its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Nashik; The Jet 250 a low-speed electric scooter was approved by ARAI and had the Fame 1 subsidy. The JMT 1000 HS has the Fame 2 subsidy. The company has significant plans to export to the African sub-continent. They have already signed an MOU for Kenya and Nigeria.

At the auto expo, Jitendra New EV Tech is all set to unveil two new products, a motor-cycle Klasoo and a scooter Yunik. As the brand name suggests, it will be a class apart and will be a unique proposition altogether. They will be available in three colour options.

Highlights of Klasoo' motor-cycle

* The Klasoo is equipped with a mid-drive electric motor.

* The lithium-ion battery has a 3-year/50,000 km warranty.

* It has a smart cluster with touch screen features

* 0 to 60 in less than 4.5 seconds

* Gradeability of 26 per cent

* Range per charge 100 km (practically tested in Indian roads with 150 kg payload)

* Top speed 130 Kmph (WOW)

* It will have two portable batteries.

Highlights of YUNIK, Scooter

* The Yunik is equipped with a 1.5 KW electric motor.

* The lithium-ion battery has a three year/50,000 km warranty.

* It has a smart cluster

* 0 to 60 in less than six seconds

* Gradeability of 30 per cent

* Range per charge 120 km (practically tested in Indian roads with 150 kg payload)

* Fault detection and indication on The cluster assembly

* It has a side stand position sensor

* Smart safety feature to start the vehicle to avoid default start.

The sales of Klasoo and Yunik will initially begin in all major cities. The vehicles are scheduled to launch in April 2020. The R&D Team worked for 27 months.

The company also manufactures three-wheelers, namely the passenger, the loader, the garbage vehicle and have their eyes set to launch the three-wheelers L5 category auto rickshaw.

The company is a closely-held entity within the Shah family and is debt-free. The company is looking for dealers and distributors to have a 100 per cent pan India presence.

