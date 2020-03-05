Jewellery couturiers Pavan Anand, Sushma Kilachand to introduce luxury villas in Alibaug

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 5 (ANI): Combining their passion for arts and aesthetics, celebrated jewellery couturiers Pavan Anand and Sushma Kilachand have collaborated to bring about a series of luxury villas in Alibaugh in what they have termed "their own stylish version of the Hamptons".

The idea, they say, is not just to create lavish, luxurious homes, but also to introduce the city to a new form of fashionable architectural design, creating living spaces that feature an honest juxtaposition of art, architecture and the Avant-Garde, three of Anand's strongest suits.

The very first of these designer villas are to be unveiled at a grand soiree on March 6, for a curated list of the country's most influential names.

Anand's name has always been synonymous with phenomenal jewels; his works have graced multiple global names including Goldie Hawn, Nicole Kidman, Edward Norton and the Royal Family of Morocco. However, his eponymous relationship with the world of design and architecture is lesser-known.

Having previously showcased with Bergdorf Goodman and collaborated with internationally acclaimed brands such as Versace and Nankai, Anand has had a personal and professional bond with Sushma Kilachand for over a decade.

"Their most recent collaboration is a conscious effort to change the architectural DNA of Alibaug, introducing Mumbai's world of glamour to their own stylish version of the Hamptons", said a press release.



The dwelling comes backed by the expertise of Singapore-based luxury estate curator Anubhav Bhuvan, who has been involved in the venture from planning, scaling and logistical POV right from the get-go.

Makers describe the villas as a true cornucopia of straight lines, glorious galleries and modern materials, which pays homage to the elements with the minutest of the details.

The villas have been termed as a playful combination of zen and zing, creating a piece de resistance that's worthy of international standards.

