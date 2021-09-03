JewelOne Launches NIRJHARA - Exclusive Diamond Jewelry Collection Inspired by Waterfalls

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): JewelOne, the burgeoning retail Jewelry brand from the house of Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited, launched their new diamond jewelry collection with exquisite designs inspired by waterfalls. The collection name has been coined as NIRJHARA, which not only stands for beautiful waterfalls but also for something which is immortal, forever like diamonds

The collection was launched by the company's Managing Director Mr. K. Srinivasan, Chief Operating Officer Vaideeswaran. N and other functionaries from the company at the Purasaiwakkam showroom in Chennai.

The collection inspired from the heavenly cascades, springs from the work of competent designers who have created these fascinating top of the line designs, set with natural diamonds and brought to life through state-of-the-art manufacturing by JNA Manufacturer of the Year award winner (2020) Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited, one of Asia's largest manufacturers of precious jewelry based out of the vibrant city of Coimbatore.



K. Srinivasan, Managing Director of Emerald Jewel Industry, who unveiled the collection to their customers spoke to the media and said, "Emerald is changing the way people perceive jewelry and is creating a revolution in the industry by matching art with technology. With the emergent challenges in the industry like hallmarking etc., we are seated in a sweet spot, as quality is a dimension we have been focusing since the beginning. JewelOne has been retailing hallmarked jewelry since its inception in 2012. We are poised for rapid growth, and we are inviting franchisees and entrepreneurs to become a part of JewelOne's aspiration to be a Pan India Brand. We are also inviting Super-stockists, stockists and retailers for our rapidly growing silver jewelry brand Zilara by JewelOne. Apart from this, we are launching a new business model called JewelOne Select which is a Shop-in-Shop model, for jewelry retailers who are looking to catapult their business to the next level."

Talking to the media, N. Vaideeswaran, Chief Operating Officer, Emerald Jewel Industry said, "With the inspiration from the majestic waterfalls, we bring out this exquisite diamond collection NIRJHARA, which stands for beautiful waterfalls. Every design has been handpicked to thoughtfully represent the beautiful message that nature conveys through these beautiful cascades. As a testimony to our brand ethos that resonates with the heart of the quintessential woman, this collection has been crafted for the woman who beats her own path in the face of daunting challenges. The collection tagline "Your Life. Your way" is a fitting tribute to the modern woman who is an ensemble of strength and beauty. As a sequel to Ayanaa collection that equates women to flowers, here is our collection that associates women with the majesty of waterfalls. Through this, we aim to establish a strong emotional bond with our customer's lifestyle and fashion preferences. The collection sports a repertoire of necklaces, earrings, finger-rings and pendant sets, in 70 plus unique designs. The products are attractively priced between Rs. 30,000 at the lower end and up to 5 lakhs at the top end."

JewelOne launched this collection at its fourteen showrooms in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. They plan to expand their retail presence through franchisees and business partners across the state and nationally as well.

