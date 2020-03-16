Jewels by Queenie Presented a Nature Inspired Jewellery Collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jewellery designer Queenie Singh presented her all new exquisite line of diamond jewellery at the Jewels by Queenie show at the St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai. Known for her chic fashion sensibilities, she also debuted her capsule cocktail wear fashion line - The Black Silhouette.

Actor Karishma Tanna was the showstopper who stunned on ramp in a stunning uncut diamond and emerald layered neckpiece, a unique timepiece in her all-black ensemble with a dramatic trail. Also, seen on the ramp were Adline Castelino: LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020, Aavriti Choudhary: LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2020 and Neha Jaiswal: LIVA Miss Diva 2020 - Runner-up showcasing Jewels by Queenie. Daughter Tiara Dhody showed her all new men's unique jewellery line.

The collection showcased is inspired by the animal kingdom in nature. This range comprises of exquisite and unique pieces which are a play on colours and high on design, currently available at the store in Bandra.

Jewels by Queenie also showcased several elegant timepieces. A watch doesn't just tell you the time, it speaks of your time as well. It is Queenie's passion, commitment and willingness to make luxury watches that can also be a part of your daily necessary accessory. These exquisite watches are handcrafted in gold and studded with diamonds and precious gemstones to make a striking statement that will suit your personality. A state-of-the-art, Rhodium like colour has been used for these pieces.

"Beautiful stones inspire me, when I see a sapphire or an emerald or a coloured diamond, I can instantly visualise a design in my mind," said Queenie Singh, Designer of Jewels by Queenie. "When I conceptualise a design, I do so for the independent strong woman with a mind of her own, but I also love introducing women to my jewellery and converting them to a new look," she added.

Queenie also unveiled her first cocktail wear fashion line, The Black Silhouette. An amalgamation of black evening dresses, minis and maxis with stylish en vogue detailing with touches of feathers, ruching, billowy sleeves to off shoulders, the range comprises of LBDs for the complete women of today who step out to conquer the night.

"I am delighted to walk for Queenie Singh to mark the milestone of her new jewellery collection at and her debut fashion line: The Black Silhouette at the Jewels by Queenie show. I loved the stunning emerald set that I wore which complemented the black gown to perfection," said showstopper Karishma Tanna.

When a woman wants to dazzle on the most important days of her life or feel special on her days or evenings out, Jewels by Queenie has the diamonds to suit her every mood.

Queenie Singh, Director and Designer of Jewels by Queenie juggles between her travels constantly, hosting trunk shows and meeting private clients from London to Los Angeles, New York to Hong Kong. A designer, ex-model and ex-miss India - known for hosting international celebrities - Queenie creates jewellery that not only give a nod to fashion, but that is timeless in quality, style and execution. Her creations have been worn by the likes of Hillary Clinton, Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco, Paris Hilton, Naomi Campbell, Lindsay Lohan and Bollywood stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Kangana Ranaut, etc among others.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

