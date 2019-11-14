Jigsaw Academy
Jigsaw Academy

Jigsaw Academy, India's number 1 Data Science Training Institute

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:34 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in emerging technologies and data science training, has been ranked no 1 among the 'Top 10 Data Science Institutes in India 2019' by Analytics India Magazine (AIM) - with an overall rating of 4.82 on 5.
AIM's annual ranking on data science and analytics training institutes aims at highlighting the best analytics training providers in India. The ranking is finalized after an in-depth analysis and a comprehensive process of vetting through various training institutes in the country.
"Jigsaw Academy regards data science as a necessary life-skill, and their constant endeavour to improve how it is taught has been a consistent factor in what continues to distinguish Jigsaw Academy from other training providers," said Analytic India Magazine.
"The academy has successfully blended technology and digital content to deliver optimised learning outcomes for every candidate. The first time we were ranked no 1, we saw that as an achievement, over the year our ambition and commitment has led us to be a top-ranked training institute in new-age technologies," said Gaurav Vohra, CEO and co-founder, Jigsaw Academy.
The institutes were evaluated on the basis of their course content, its comprehensiveness, capstone project, frequency of updating the course content, student to faculty ratio, faculty experience, post-completion engagement, placement assistance and external collaboration to name a few.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:29 IST

Spike in inflation largely due to costlier food items, say experts

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The spike in retail inflation in October this year has largely been due to costlier food items, said experts on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:03 IST

Affordable and mid-segment houses will continue to drive the...

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The government's recent announcement to set up a Realty AIF to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore to complete stalled projects is likely to give a new lease of life to the sector.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:47 IST

JSPL wins ASSOCHAM award for best women empowerment initiatives

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI): Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has been honoured with the Women Achievers Award by the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) for best women empowerment initiatives. JSPL's Managing Director VR Sharma received the award from Union Minister for W

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:41 IST

Retail inflation surges up to 4.62% on back of high food prices

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The retail inflation in October rose to 4.62 per cent due to higher prices of food items, according to data released by the Central government on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:34 IST

Harper's Bazaar India captures the beauty in all its forms...

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The latest issue of Harper's Bazaar India is an ode to beauty in all its forms. Continuing on its journey to celebrate authentic beauty, the cover and cover story has been shot on the OnePlus 7T Pro and features five powerful women who call for an inclusive

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:33 IST

Schneider Electric opens its first Smart Distribution Center in India

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today opened its first Smart Distribution Center in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:24 IST

SpiceJet posts loss in Q2 on account of inflated costs with...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): SpiceJet has posted a loss of Rs 462.6 crore in Q2 as against Rs 389.4 crore for the same quarter last year. This includes a loss of Rs 180.3 crore on account of accounting standard IND-AS116; without which the loss is Rs 282.3 crore, a statement from the air carrier s

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:40 IST

Desi Melodies collaborates with Likee to promote music video Filhall

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with Desi Melodies to promote most-awaited music video Filhall.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:39 IST

Technology to lead business collaboration: "Future of Meetings"...

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): New-age collaborative technology is at the core of stronger business relations and improves turnaround for enterprises by minimizing the waste of time and human resources during inefficient meetings. Indian meeting rooms and professionals are more adaptive to d

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:38 IST

Sunstone Eduversity raises Rs 11.35 Crore

Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India] Nov 13(ANI/NewsVoir): Sunstone Eduversity (owned by Sunstone Education Tech Pvt Ltd) an edtech startup offering industry-ready higher education programs with Pay after Placement, has raised Rs 11.3 crore in seed funding.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:36 IST

Enjoy interest subsidy on Home Loan From Bajaj Housing Finance...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 13(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL) is offering first-time homeowners a Home Loan clubbed with the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban).

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:35 IST

Morepen Labs reports 24 per cent rise in its net sales and 34...

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Morepen Laboratories Ltd. has reported a Net sales Revenue (Standalone) of Rs 383.30 crore in the half year ended September 30th, 2019, registering a growth of 24.2 per cent as compared to the Net Sales Revenue of Rs 308.56 crore in the corresponding first half

Read More
iocl