Jigsaw Academy wins NASSCOM's 'Partner of Excellence' accolade

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in Emerging Technologies and data science training, has been recognised as NASSCOM's 'Partner of Excellence' for the year.

The apex body for IT-BPM industry in India, also awarded the 'Certificate of Course Alignment' to the Academy for their 'Foundation of Artificial Intelligence' and 'Foundation of Big Data Analytics' curriculums.

The NASSCOM 'Partner of Excellence' is awarded to an organisation for being an engaged partner and for aligning its course content to the NASSCOM Future Skills defined model curriculums. The trade association through this award, recognises the most forward-thinking partner in bringing cutting-edge solutions to the modern-day learning challenges.

"NASSCOM is glad to be associated with Jigsaw Academy. We are also extremely happy to announce that Jigsaw bagged 'Partner of Excellence Award 2019' - for being an engaged partner and being most forward thinking when it comes to bringing cutting edge solutions to the modern day learning challenges. Jigsaw has also aligned its foundation courses on Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics to NASSCOM's FutureSkills defined model curriculums which is a great step," said Amit Aggarwal, Chief Executive, NASSCOM SSC.

"The academy has successfully blended technology and digital content to deliver optimised learning outcomes for professionals to achieve their true potential. We are honoured to have received the award as it is a testimony of our commitment towards the technical excellence of our courses," said Gaurav Vohra, Co-founder and CEO, Jigsaw Academy.

