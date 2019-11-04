Jigsaw Academy
Jigsaw Academy

Jigsaw Academy's Full Stack Data Science Program recognized by NASSCOM

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:33 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in Emerging Technologies and data science training, today announced the recognition by NASSCOM for its Full-stack Data science program.
The course was awarded the prestigious Certificate of Course Alignment for complying the course to the National Occupation Standards (NOS) for Artificial Intelligence/Big Data 'Analysis' family by NASSCOM.
The National Occupational Standards (NOS) assesses the courses on nine performance parameters - import data, pre process data, perform exploratory data analysis, perform research and design of algorithm networks, applied pre-defined algorithmic model, evaluate risk of deploying algorithmic models, evaluate business performance of algorithmic models, define business outcomes and create visualizations and collect and define business requirements.
"The academy has successfully blended technology and digital content to deliver optimised learning outcomes for professionals. The award is a testimony of our commitment towards the technical excellence of our courses," said Gaurav Vohra, Co-founder and CEO, Jigsaw Academy.
Recently, Jigsaw Academy was also recognised as NASSCOM's 'Partner of Excellence' for the year. The apex body for IT-BPM industry in India had awarded the 'Certificate of Course Alignment' to the Academy for their 'Foundation of Artificial Intelligence' and 'Foundation of Big Data Analytics' curriculums.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

